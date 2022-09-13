Scholars for Conservation Leadership Program sends 2022 scholarship recipient to Cleveland, Ohio

The Land Trust Alliance, a national land conservation organization that works to save the places people need and love by strengthening land conservation across America, and Western Reserve Land Conservancy, the largest trust land in Ohio and one of the largest in the nation, today announced the placement of our latest Scholars for Conservation Leadership program scholar.

WASHINGTON, September 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The Land Trust Alliance, a national land conservation organization that works to save the places people need and love by strengthening land conservation across America, and Western Reserve Land Conservancy, the largest land trust in Ohio and one of the largest in the nation, today announced the placement of our latest Scholars for Conservation Leadership program scholar.

The Scholars for Conservation Leadership Program (SCLP) is a career and leadership development program launched by the Land Trust Alliance and the US Department of Agriculture Forest Service, Cooperative Forestry. The program aims to expand opportunities for students to pursue careers in natural resource management and conservation, with an emphasis on students from underrepresented and minority backgrounds in these sectors.

The 2022 program brings together eight undergraduate students from across the country for a professional development experience at Rallye 2022: The National Land Conservation Conference, held September 15-17 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Students will attend the conference where they will have the opportunity to participate in numerous educational training and workshops, participate in a one-day seminar, and connect with professionals from across the country. In addition, each researcher will be associated with a mentor during the conference. A scholar will then be selected to participate in a one-year paid research fellowship with a land trust to gain work experience in 2023, after graduation.

Fellow of this year, Nina Jeffriesdegree in environmental science and policy from the University University of Maryland with a concentration in environmental economics. She also earned a minor in Arabic Studies. However, Nina’s passion for conservation extends far beyond the classroom. She has interned at the Maryland Department of Agriculture, the Environmental Law Institute, Our Children’s Trust, and the Environmental Crimes Section of the United States Department of Justice. She has also volunteered as the Director of Sustainability for the University of Maryland Student Government Association, and as Chapter Secretary for Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Allied Sciences.

Nina began her one-year paid research fellowship at Western Reserve Land Conservancy on July 6.

“Northern Ohio home to beautiful natural landscapes, working family farms and vital urban green spaces,” Nina Jeffries said. “I am thrilled to bring my experience and passion to an organization that is committed to protecting and strengthening these lands. By working with Western Reserve Land Conservancy and their Thriving Communities team, I know I will learn a lot about the approaches conservation programs that will serve me in my career for years to come. This is a great opportunity, and I am so honored to have been selected for this position.

The Alliance’s Scholars for Conservation Leadership program provides career development opportunities for students from underrepresented or marginalized backgrounds who wish to pursue careers in conservation and natural resource management. Nine students have been chosen for the 2021 program, with Nina Jefferies selected to receive a one-year paid fellowship with a land trust in 2022 following the 2021 Rally: The National Land Conservation Conference.

“The scholarship program invests in the next generation of conservation leaders in a way that benefits participating students as well as communities that have historically been underrepresented within the conservation community,” said Andre Bowman, President and CEO of Land Trust Alliance. “We are proud of our entire class of 2021 Scholars and are especially excited to see Nina Jeffries continues his conservation journey at Western Reserve Land Conservancy. She will gain valuable experience at an exceptional land trust and begin to build a network of colleagues who will support her as she pursues a career in conservation. »

“The Scholars program is an important opportunity for the Forest Service to support young leaders and invest in underserved communities,” said Jaelith Hall-Rivera, Deputy Chief of Public and Private Forestry, USDA Forest Service. “By recruiting diverse talent and welcoming new voices and perspectives, we can better serve all Americans and address the challenges and opportunities facing the Nation’s forests.”

“We are honored to partner with LTA and USDA on this incredibly important program that will transform the environmental conservation community for years to come,” said Rich Cochran, President and CEO of Western Reserve Land Conservancy. “For too long, our community has been overwhelmingly white and affluent, and we have unwittingly excluded entire segments of the population from our work. By engaging deeply with young adults from underrepresented backgrounds and communities, we offer professional opportunities to a new segment of the population and become much more relevant and effective as organizations and as a community of organizations dedicated to improving and preserving environmental conditions for all. that we are lucky enough to have such a talented and passionate young woman as Nina for next year; it is such a privilege to be part of the development of future leaders!”

About the Land Trust Alliance

Founded in 1982, the Land Trust Alliance is a national land conservation organization that works to save the places people need and love by strengthening land conservation across America. The Alliance represents approximately 950 member land trusts supported by over 250,000 volunteers and 6.3 million members nationally. The Alliance is based in washington d.c., and operates several regional offices. More information about the Alliance is available at http://www.landtrustalliance.org.

About Western Reserve Land Conservancy

The nationally accredited Western Reserve Land Conservancy – Ohio’s largest local land trust – provides northern and eastern residents with Ohio with essential natural assets through land conservation and restoration. The Land Conservancy has preserved natural areas and working farms in 28 counties across Ohio. Its urban program, Thriving Communities, works across the state to clean up and green urban centers devastated by the foreclosure crisis. To date, Land Conservancy has permanently preserved over 800 properties totaling approximately 70,000 acres; helped create more than 190 public parks and reserves; led efforts to create 50 county land banks across Ohio; as well as planted and distributed over 14,000 hardy trees in Cleveland. For more information, please visit http://www.wrlandconservancy.org.

About the USDA Forest Service

The mission of the USDA Forest Service, an agency of the United States Department of Agriculture, is to maintain the health, diversity, and productivity of the nation’s forests, grasslands, and watersheds to meet the needs of present generations and future. The agency manages 193 million acres of public land, provides assistance to public and private landowners, and maintains world-class forest research and wildfire management organizations. The USDA Forest Service Cooperative Forestry Unit works closely with partners to improve and maintain forests in watersheds and ecosystems, both on private and public lands, and carries out its work through l through states, local governments, other federal agencies, nonprofits, and other partners mobilizing additional resources and fueling innovation.

–

Media Contact

Corey HimrodLand Trust Alliance, 202-800-2243, [email protected]

SOURCE Land Trust Alliance