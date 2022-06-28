SFCC’s Daniel Avegalio Selected to Participate in ‘Stand-To Veteran Leadership Program’ | Local News

Sedalia, Missouri – June 28, 2022 – The George W. Bush Institute announced this month that Daniel Avegalio, Dean of Student Services at State Fair Community College, has been selected to participate in the 2022 Stand-To Veteran Leadership Program, a one-of-a-kind initiative aimed at to individuals. serving our country’s veterans who are motivated to expand their skills, knowledge and influence across the country.

Fifty fellows were selected to participate in the five-month program after a rigorous application and review process of applicants from a wide range of sectors such as business and community, veteran non-profit, government , universities and active and reserve members of military service.

Avegalio served in the US Marine Corp before beginning his career in community college administration. He joined SFCC in 2021 as Dean of Student Services.

“I am very excited and honored to have this opportunity to be part of this program and to meet nationally recognized and distinguished professionals, educators and experts in veteran transition and leadership development,” said Avegalio. “I want to bring what I learn back to SFCC so that my student services team can improve the services we provide to our student veterans and military-related students.”

Participants will attend the first three sessions at the George W. Bush Institute in Dallas, Texas, and travel to Washington, DC for the fourth session. The program will conclude at the Bush Center in October. To learn more about the Stand-To Veteran Leadership Program, please visit bushcenter.org/veteranleadership.