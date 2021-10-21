Sopharma Trading: launches a leadership program under the slogan “Leadership with team care”

The first edition of Sopharma Trading’s leadership program started at the end of September. The COVID-19 pandemic has put even more emphasis on employee care, proving once again that people are businesses’ biggest advantage. This is why this year’s edition of Sopharma Trading’s leadership program will be held under the slogan “Leadership with team care” with an emphasis on teamwork.

The program will run for 1 year, until 2022, and more than 80 executives from all business units of Sopharma Trading will participate. All will go through a total of 10 specialized modules, which include a series of thematic trainings, online meetings and discussions. Each of the modules is selected to help leaders create, develop and inspire strong teams. Some of the topics they will focus on include building trust, cooperation and support, effective feedback, and keeping the team motivated in times of stress.

To support the leaders after the end of the program, a special Leadership Hub has been created, where all participants can share their experiences, good practices and discuss the challenges they face.

“For us at Sopharma Trading it is important to build relationships based on trust, cooperation, support and to achieve our common success with a positive charge. Caring for each other is our mission and we believe that team spirit is the force that unlocks potential and challenges the development of each of us. And it’s the leaders who drive the team. That is why, in order to support them in this difficult but at the same time extremely satisfying task, we have created the “Leadership with team care” program, commented Maya Taseva, Chief Human Resources Officer at Sopharma Trading.