Southeast Asian Young Leaders Initiative – Mekong Leadership Program

Deadline: 20 June 22

The United States Agency for International Development in Vietnam (USAID/Vietnam) is seeking applications from qualified entities to implement the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI) – Leadership Program of the Mekong.

Areas of intervention

Climate change: The Mekong region is one of the most vulnerable places on earth to the impacts of climate change, which compounds existing and projected threats. It has an impact on the inhabitants, the biodiversity and the natural resources of the region with cascading effects.

Goals

Strengthen the leadership capacities of young people in Southeast Asia with a focus on the themes of climate change, environment and biodiversity in the countries of the Mekong sub-region of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

Strengthen ties between the countries of the Mekong sub-region, other ASEAN countries (plus Timor-Leste) and the United States, and

Nurture a community of leaders who work locally and across borders to solve common problems related to priority themes.

Funding Information

Subject to the availability of funds, USAID intends to provide up to $5,514,000 in total USAID funding, of which $750,000 is specifically made available to a U.S. educational institution for technical advisory programs in Vietnam, as a principal or sub-recipient.

Results

At the individual level: Changes in knowledge, skills and behaviors related to leadership and priority themes

At the cohort level Strengthening relationships between cohort members

As agents of change, young leaders will intervene in their spheres of influence (communities, universities, institutions, etc.). Outcomes related to their initiatives are difficult to determine in advance, but outcome areas may include: Application of evidence to influence policy dialogue or community/public discourse Increased citizen engagement in climate change, environment or biodiversity issues Other results determined by young leaders



Eligibility criteria

Organizations eligible to apply under this NOFO include non-profit or for-profit non-governmental organizations, including foundations, colleges and universities, private companies and associations and exclude public international organizations and government organizations.

Although for-profit enterprises may participate, per 2 CFR 200.400(g), USAID policy is not to award benefits to primary recipients and subrecipients under any assistance instruments. However, although profiting is not permitted for subawards, the prohibition does not apply when the recipient acquires goods and services in accordance with 2 CFR 200.317-326, “Procurement Standards.”

Each nominee must be deemed a Responsible Entity prior to receiving an award. Determine whether the candidate has the necessary organization, experience, accounting and operational controls, and technical skills—or the ability to obtain them—to achieve program objectives and comply with established government standards, laws, and regulations American.

Applicants who do not currently meet all of USAID’s systems and controls requirements may still be eligible under special considerations and should not be discouraged from applying.

USAID welcomes applications from organizations that have not yet received financial assistance from USAID. The Principal Recipient is encouraged to promote the involvement of “underutilized” partners and local organizations in the implementation of this activity.

For more information, visit https://www.grants.gov/web/grants/view-opportunity.html?oppId=340203