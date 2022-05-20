Stanford Graduate School of Business to Launch Innovative Leadership Program for Leaders and Founders of High-Growth Startups | News

STANFORD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 20, 2022–

This summer, the Stanford Graduate School of Business (GSB) is launching a unique four-week residential program that will bring together some of the world’s most promising entrepreneurs with leading faculty, experienced investors, and business leaders. The program, called Stanford dy/dx, is an immersive, fast-paced leadership and business training experience that will prepare participants to successfully develop and lead a rapidly growing business.

“At Stanford GSB, we have an entrepreneurial spirit that makes innovation and transformation possible,” said Jonathan Levin, Philip H. Knight Professor and Dean of the Stanford Graduate School of Business. “This program gives participants access to the world-class education offered by Stanford GSB, and it will also allow GSB to build start-up teams and become involved in some of the most innovative new companies in the world.”

Garth Saloner, co-director of the dy/dx faculty and Botha-Chan Professor of Economics, remarked, “dy/dx will bring some of the best startup teams in the world to the GSB community at Stanford. Our goal is to equip them with the knowledge and capabilities to solve the problems they currently face, while preparing them to lead their businesses as they grow and evolve. None of this would have been possible without the support of our venture capital allies – Accel, Index Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia Capital. Not only have they been crucial in shaping the program and identifying participating companies, but they will also be part of the content delivery.

Anne Beyer, co-director of the dy/dx faculty and Staehelin family accounting professor, added: “We developed dy/dx with the specific needs of the founding teams in mind. Drawing from the experiential learning techniques taught in GSB’s curriculum, the dy/dx program content as well as the program schedule is especially suited to high-growth start-up teams as they pursue their entrepreneurial journey. We hope that the relationships participants build through this program will allow them to support each other during their time here and beyond.

In a joint statement from Accel, Index Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia Capital, dy/dx venture allies said, “dy/dx will empower entrepreneurs to develop the business acumen needed to thrive in an increasingly more complex and competitive. It was a pleasure to collaborate with Stanford GSB on this initiative and we look forward to bringing the program to life this summer.

Stanford GSB will host teams of approximately 25 high-growth companies that encompass both consumer and enterprise products. They come from national and international destinations, including Europe, Australia and South America. In addition to participating in the curriculum, dy/dx start-up teams will receive investment in their businesses.

The Stanford Graduate School of Business (GSB) develops the next generation of principled global leaders. Since 1925, Stanford GSB has provided rigorous, experiential management education combined with personal development and leadership that has the power to change both careers and lives. Stanford GSB faculty are empowered to design and discover original research that pushes the boundaries of knowledge. The school’s various programs include the 2-year MBA program; One-year Master of Science Program for Experienced Leaders (MSx); doctoral program; Training of managers; Stanford LEAD, an online certificate program; and Stanford Seed, an initiative led by Stanford GSB that partners with entrepreneurs in emerging markets to build successful businesses that transform lives.

Hosted by the Stanford Graduate School of Business in collaboration with top venture capital firms, dy/dx is a new four-week summer program aimed at developing the leadership and business skills of some of the most promising startup teams. in the world. The name, dy/dx, highlights one of the main goals of the program: to help start-up teams develop their leadership capacity through this one-of-a-kind transformational experience.

