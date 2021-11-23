Statue of US President Thomas Jefferson Removed from New York City Hall Due to Slavery Links | US News

A statue of US President Thomas Jefferson has been removed from New York City Hall due to its links to the slave trade.

The sculpture from 1833 was in the new York The city council chamber for over a century, but has now been dismantled following a vote last month.

The New York City Public Design Commission decided to dismantle the 7-foot bronze statue, after reassessing the legacy of the founding father, who was also a slave owner.

Picture:

The statue will be moved to a museum



Renewed calls to remove the statue came after the murder of George floyd in Minneapolis last year.

Jefferson is the third US president and also appears on the two dollar bill and Mount Rushmore.

He was the primary author of the Declaration of Independence, writing “All men are created equal,” but he enslaved over 600 people and fathered at least six children with Sally Hemings, a woman he reduced in slavery.

“Jefferson has embodied some of the most shameful parts of our country’s long and nuanced history,” Adrienne Adams, co-chair of the board’s Black, Latino and Asian Caucus told the committee last month.

“It’s time for the city to turn the page and move forward.

Picture:

The sculpture was removed following a vote last month



His statue, which has been in New York City Hall since 1915, is a replica of a bronze coin by Pierre-Jean David D’Angers, which can be found in the United States Capitol.

It will now be transported to the New York Historical Society, where it will remain on long-term loan.

The artwork will be placed in the museum’s lobby gallery for six months before being moved to the reading room for the duration of the 10-year loan agreement, according to the New York Times.

Similar monuments have become the target of anti-racism protests in recent years, and other statues of Jefferson have already been removed or destroyed, notably in Oregon and Georgia.

Statues of Confederate Civil War leaders were also dismantled.