Stephen Shaya, MD, will receive presidential leadership

NORFOLK, Va., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stephen Shaya, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Akkad Holdings and Chief Executive Officer at J&B Medical, will receive the Presidential Leadership Award from the FBI National Citizens Academy Alumni Association at Norfolk, VA. Karen Corrigan, President of the FBI National Citizens Academy Alumni Association, said, “We are grateful for Dr. Shaya’s leadership, vision, and passion for our mission of service, and honored to present him with this well-deserved recognition. Stephen Shaya, MD, receives the Presidential Leadership Award for his outstanding dedication and support of FBINCAAA’s community outreach mission. Dr. Shaya said: “Grateful for this special recognition from the FBI Citizens National Academy Alumni Association. Now more than ever, these community outreach programs are needed to better coordinate public safety efforts in our communities. He quoted Betsy Hodges: “True public safety requires collaboration between law enforcement and the community.”

The FBI National Citizens Academy Alumni Association (FBINCAAA) is an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that works in partnership with the FBI to promote public safety through outreach, educational and community services. The association provides training, resources, and governance oversight to nearly 60 local chapters of the FBI Citizens’ Academy Alumni Association representing more than 42,000 business, civic, religious, and community leaders in the United States, Guam and Puerto Rico. Our annual National Awards Program recognizes and honors Chapters and individuals whose contributions have advanced the mission and purpose of the organization.

Akkad Holdings is the family office of Stephen Shaya, MD, whose family owns J&B Medical. J&B is a world-class family of companies covering all aspects of medical care, including the following products: insurance-covered products, national managed care contracts, medical-surgical products, home care products at retail, technology solutions, and is one of the largest third-party billers of consumable medical products in the United States. J&B owns HNC Virtual Care Solutions, which operates a telehealth company serving clients worldwide.

Stephen Shaya, MD

[email protected]

This content was posted through the press release distribution service on Newswire.com.