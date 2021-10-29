student discovers love of nursing through Envision leadership program | Local News

CORBIN – A student from Corbin High School participated in a leadership program over the summer that she strongly encourages.

Erica Angel was an Envision 2021 scholar.

Envision is an invitation-only leadership program. Envision is a medical camp held in various locations with students from all over the United States. Envision is intended to provide a better perspective on medical careers and the day-to-day life of a healthcare worker.

The program took place in Raleigh, North Carolina, July 23-30.

“I chose to pack my bags and go to North Carolina for nine days because I knew it was the opportunity of a lifetime,” Angel said. “I was honored to have an anonymous person nominate me and I was selected to participate. From a lot of research into the program, I knew Envision was right for me. I made friendships that will last a lifetime and found a career that I would never have thought of suited me until I went to Envision, which made me fall in love with nursing.

“When I graduate from Corbin High School in May 2022, I plan to continue my education in nursing,” she added. “I would like to thank my parents for supporting me throughout my journey so far. I especially want to thank the BioMed teachers at the CHS who have pushed me throughout the basic science courses. want to cheer on anyone if you get the honor of attending this take-out program and you won’t regret it! “