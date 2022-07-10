Tauna Batiste CEO elevates women with Next Woman Up leadership program

Tauna Batiste, owner of Drew Alexander Consulting Next Woman Up event

COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, July 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Excitement is building for the highly anticipated Next Woman Up leadership program. It’s time for women to take control and get out of the doldrums in their careers. It’s time to focus on achieving what seems unachievable. The Next Woman Up Leadership program has the answer. This powerful course will be led by top entrepreneur Tauna Batiste. The initial course is scheduled for August 1, but by joining the waitlist now, a select few have the opportunity for exclusive early access, which begins July 14. The two words that best describe this course are life changing.

Ms. Batiste stands ready to deposit pearls of wisdom from her treasure chest of knowledge. His detailed curriculum vitae speaks for itself. This Eastern University graduate is the CEO and founder of Drew Alexander Consulting (DAC), executive coach and former executive director. An innovative pioneer, Batiste has spent more than a decade working in the nonprofit industry. She started DAC in October 2020 with the goal of helping other nonprofits grow, while helping female executives gain confidence. Her career has skyrocketed and Tauna is now well positioned to empower women to get their wings.

The 7-week Next Woman Up course is a combination of live coaching and recorded content. It comes in three easy-to-follow modules. They will cover topics including learning yourself and defining your dream role; goal setting with intention; personal branding and CV positioning; negotiate the salary you deserve; how to quit what no longer works; and more!

According to Ms. Batiste, “women continue to lag behind their male counterparts in compensation and advancement in the workplace at unacceptable rates. We created Next Woman Up with the intention of bridging this gap, preparing women to take control of their careers and lead with all their genius. Women bring a host of superpowers to leadership, some that aren’t celebrated the way we think they should be. NWU builds confidence, hones skills, and provides community for these leaders as they grow.

For more information, go to https://nextwomanup.teachable.com or contact Nicole Carter via email: [email protected] or phone: 614-209-3444 or website: https: //drewalexanderco.com.