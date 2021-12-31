Telecommunications in Pakistan: PTCL and Ufone welcome the 4th batch of the FUEL leadership program

Islamabad – December 30, 2021: PTCL Group hosted the 4e part of its flagship leadership development program, “FUEL,” which aims to train the next line of business leaders through two years of immersive training of its most talented and successful employees.

To welcome the new promotion and say goodbye to the promotion, an event was held in Islamabad attended by Hatem Bamatraf, Group President and CEO, PTCL & Ufone, as well as senior management.

On this occasion, Syed Mazhar Hussain, Group Human Resources Director, PTCL & Ufone shared his thoughts with the audience and said: “I congratulate the graduates and wish them good luck in their professional careers. the new batch and encourage them to pursue their dreams with enthusiasm and passion. I have always believed that large companies reflect their employees. When you have talented people in your business with the right culture and the right discipline, they can move mountains. ”

PTCL launched the FUEL program in 2013 to prepare the next generation of leaders to take on important organizational responsibilities and so far more than 100 employees in various functions have been thoroughly trained. However, this year Ufone is also participating in the program which will provide a learning opportunity for mid-level professionals within the company. FUEL is feedback-intensive and transformational in nature that helps employees gain a clear perspective on their career path and future. The program consists of rigorous development interventions such as certifications, executive coaching, leadership academy in collaboration with LUMS, mobility program, job rotation, etc.

PTCL and Ufone were recently recognized as the best places to work by the Pakistan Human Resources Management Company (PSHRM) at its 2021 annual awards, thus authenticating the group’s position as one of the most employee-centric organizations. from the country. Ends