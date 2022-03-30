The Aspiring Marketer’s Guide to PMG’s Graduate Leadership Program

This is the first in Adweek’s new series on agency scholarship programs. As agencies continue to face a talent shortage, many recent graduates or retrainers are looking to break into the industry. Here, we cover programs for entry-level marketers at top agencies.

PMG, the Texas-based independent agency that won the Adweek 2021 Breakthrough Media Agency of the Year award, is currently recruiting for the next class of its Graduate Leadership Program (GLP). The agency also has offices in New York and London and counts TikTok for Business, Beats by Dre, Old Navy, Sephora, SurveyMonkey, Madewell and Michael Kors among its clients.

The one-year GLP program is designed for postgraduate graduates who have limited work experience and are looking to enter the advertising industry. During the first 16 weeks on the job, GLP employees undergo an intensive onboarding and training process before onboarding account teams to gain hands-on experience. The agency, which hopes to teach new hires leadership skills, brings in guest speakers from Harvard Business School professors to experts in radical franchising and negotiation skills.

“This full year they’re not just in the development program, it’s a mix of hard and intense development up front and then placement in a squad with continued development,” Stacey MartinPMG’s director of human resources told Adweek.

The program ensures that the agency is constantly hiring new talent. Through his investment in the program, he is able to regularly promote his talents as GLP hires join new accounts.

“One of the great things about our GLP program is that it’s really how we continue to provide superior mobility to our existing PMGers,” Martin said. “It really is a great way to constantly infuse new talent and ideas, while rewarding and promoting our current staff,” she added.

Over the past two years, more than 100 entry-level marketers have participated in the program. Previously, the agency only hired one cohort each summer. This year, he expanded the program to two cohorts per year and hired a January class of 17.

As full-time PMG employees, GLP hires receive a salary and have access to all benefits afforded to all other employees.

“One of the differences in our program is that many other companies offer more traditional internships. It’s not like that. You are hired on day one as a PMGer. Therefore, you are entitled to the same benefits and advantages that all PMGs have,” Martin said.

PMG Graduate Leadership Program from PMG on Vimeo.