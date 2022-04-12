The Cabinet gives its full support to the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council

JEDDAH — The Cabinet, chaired by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman, on Tuesday evening at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah, reiterated the Kingdom’s concern for Yemen to enjoy security, stability and prosperity, and gave its full support to the Yemeni Presidential Council to fulfill the implementation of the requirements of the transitional phase and the end of the crisis.

The Cabinet also called for an international conference to mobilize financial resources to support the Yemeni economy and provide oil derivatives.

He underscored the paramount importance that the Kingdom attaches to the consolidation of security and stability in the region and in the world in general, by supporting dialogue, peaceful solutions and appropriate conditions that support development and achieve the peoples’ aspirations for a better future.

At the start of the meeting, the Cabinet highlighted the honor Almighty Allah bestowed on this blessed country to serve the Two Holy Mosques, pilgrims and Umrah performers, citing the Kingdom’s interest in maintaining the regularly held Hajj rituals in light of the coronavirus as well as the restrictions and implications the pandemic has imposed on the entire world.

In this regard, the Cabinet considered the decision to increase the number of pilgrims coming from inside and outside the Kingdom to attend this year’s Hajj to one million as a step that stems from the constant will of the Kingdom to enable as many Muslims around the world as possible perform the rituals in an atmosphere of spirituality and tranquility, while maintaining the health gains achieved against the pandemic.

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) after the meeting, Acting Media Minister Dr. Majid Bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi said the Cabinet had reviewed the outcome of the 151st meeting of GCC Foreign Ministers, held under the chairmanship of the United Kingdom, citing the meeting’s review of the latest developments in joint efforts as well as regional and international counter-terrorism issues and efforts.

After reviewing the results of the joint annual meetings of Arab financial institutions, the Cabinet affirmed that the Kingdom will continue to support joint Arab action, contribute to the development of economic relations between Arab countries through regional institutions and remain proactive in extending assistance to address emergency and humanitarian crises, as well as supporting development and social efforts.

The Cabinet hailed the Kingdom’s positions which it confirmed ahead of the donors’ conference dedicated to the financing of the international mechanism (COVAX) aimed at providing anti-COVID-19 vaccines, its support from the international community to ward off any potential risk posed by future developments of the coronavirus pandemic, and continue to respond to country needs and support international efforts in this regard.

On local affairs, the Acting Media Minister pointed out that the Cabinet has blessed the launch of the largest expansion in the history of the Quba Mosque in addition to developing its surroundings to accommodate 66,000 worshippers, generated by the large care that this blessed country gives to mosques.

The Cabinet also hailed the success of the National Charity Campaign enabling donors to make their donations in a secure digital manner and paving the way for them to reach their destinations within the Kingdom directly and with the utmost efficiency and reliability. through programs and projects. of (Ehsan), which has received more than SR1,780,000,000 (One Billion Seven Hundred and Eighty Million Riyals) since its launch, with total donation operations that exceeded 23 million in the areas of charity and humanitarian donations.

The Cabinet was also briefed on topics on its agenda, some of which were co-studied by the Shoura Council as well as decisions made by the Council for Economic Affairs and Development; the Political and Security Affairs Council; the General Cabinet Committee and the Office of Cabinet Experts in this regard.

The Council of Ministers authorized the Minister of Tourism to discuss with the Iraqi side and sign a draft Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities of the Republic of Iraq for cooperation in the field of tourism.

It authorized the Minister of the Environment, Water and Agriculture in his capacity as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Meteorological Center, or his representative, to meet with the Arab Crescent Organization -Red and Red Cross and to sign a draft Memorandum of Understanding between the National Meteorological Center of Saudi Arabia and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization in the field of disaster reduction risks and disasters before they occur in the Arab world.

The Council of Ministers approved a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of housing between the government of Saudi Arabia and the government of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria.

He authorized the Chairman of the Board of Directors of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) to discuss with the US side a draft protocol to extend and modify the scientific and technical cooperation agreement between the government of Saudi Arabia and the government of the United States of America.

The Council of Ministers authorized the Acting Secretary General of the King Abdulaziz Foundation to discuss and sign with the Djiboutian side a draft protocol of cooperation between the King Abdulaziz Foundation of Saudi Arabia and the National Library and Archives of the Republic from Djibouti.

The Cabinet approved the implementing regulations for the court fee system; approved the organization of tourism development councils in the regions of the Kingdom and authorized controls allowing public health practitioners to work in the private health sector outside official working hours. — SPA