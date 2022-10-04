The Foundation’s leadership program welcomes a new cohort

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Leadership Foundation recently launched a new cohort of the High Performance Leadership Program with 11 participants.

The cohort meets monthly for training and collaboration and each participant receives monthly one-on-one leadership coaching throughout the program. This year’s attendees represented a wide range of area nonprofits, including: Amazing Grace Lutheran Church in Taylorsville, Burke Chamber of Commerce, Burke Recovery, Centro Latino, Corner Table, Council on Adolescents, Eastern Cooperative Christian Ministry, March of Dimes, Pregnancy Care Center and Safe Harbor.

Foundation Director Victoria Schronce said the program is one of the Catawba Valley Leadership Foundation’s most important ways to fulfill its mission.

“We exist to strengthen our community by strengthening our community leaders and we have found that there is no better way to do this than through the HPL program. The combination of training, working with other area leaders and one-on-one coaching every month is a perfect recipe to help develop the leaders who make our community strong,” said Schronce.

Elijah London, who is the Male Advocate Director of Catawba Valley Pregnancy Care Center and Pastor of Sweetwater Baptist Church, has completed the HPL program as part of the 2021 cohort. HPL has really been a game changer for me. I found myself in leadership roles without really knowing why and without some of the tools needed to lead well. The program helped me see myself as a leader and started to exert more influence. It definitely took me to a new level of leadership and I am grateful to the Foundation for investing in me.

“The program addresses several key aspects of strong leadership, including identity, relationships, boundaries, communication, leadership presence, and many more,” Schronce said. “Group sessions introduce these important concepts, and then one-on-one coaching helps flesh it out for the real world.”

Chad Hall, President of the Foundation, said the HPL program is made possible by the organization’s donors. “The High Performance Leader program represents an investment of $3,000 in each participant. Our corporate and personal donors help us cover the cost of training, materials and one-on-one coaching, which is provided by professional coaches nationwide. We contract with trainers so participants can hire a highly qualified professional trainer who can bring out the best in them.

The Catawba Valley Leadership Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve the lives of every person living in the Catawba Valley by strengthening community leaders. To learn more, visit www.catawbavalleyleadership.org.