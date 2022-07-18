Thomas M. Ihrig Promoted to Senior Vice President, Legacy

WARRENTON, Va., July 18. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Legacy Energy today announced the promotion of Thomas M. Ihrig to Senior Vice President.

“Tom Ihrig has been instrumental in the success of Legacy Energy. He has a deep understanding of the regulations, policies and market dynamics that affect energy markets nationally and regionally. The enthusiasm and l “Tom’s commitment to his customers is evident to all who know him. Tom is a leader, and everyone at Legacy benefits from his insights,” said Michael Housley, president of Legacy Energy.

Legacy Energy is a diversified energy management company with offices in Virginia and Michigan. For more than 20 years, Legacy has helped national and regional clients in the United States and Canada manage energy price risk, evaluate strategies to reduce energy consumption and demand, and developing procedures to minimize the financial impact of natural gas and power supply disruptions.

For more information, visit http://www.legacyenergy.com or contact by email at [email protected]

Related images

Picture 1

This content was posted through the press release distribution service on Newswire.com.

  • Featured Image for Legacy Energy

Related posts:

  1. The president’s legacy is not pretty, but neither is the story
  2. The legacy of the President of the State of Lake Superior remains
  3. Trump’s forgiveness of Julian Assange “would secure the president’s legacy as a defender of free speech” – Nobel Laureates
  4. Peace of Mind: The Legacy of Former ETSU President Revisited

Kevin E. Boling

France Elections: Macron’s Election ‘Victory’ Might Be Meaningless – The President’s Legacy in Ruins | World | News

Annual Festival Returns to Carry Legacy of Late Vice President of Academic Affairs

Jason Whitlock tackles the legacy of a former president (video)

Venezuelan president’s legacy of human rights abuses forgotten amid oil shortages

Venezuelan president’s legacy of human rights abuses forgotten amid oil shortages

Luci Baines Johnson continues the legacy of the late president