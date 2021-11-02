Tom Angle of NNSY Developing Skills in NAVSEA’s Journey Leadership Program> Naval Sea Systems Command> Recorded News Module

Initiative and dynamism help those looking for new experiences to leap into the unknown. For Tom Angle, the Acquisitions Specialist in the Norfolk Naval Shipyard Acquisition Forecasting Department (NNSY) (code 1253), it was the determination to further develop his leadership skills that led him to the Leadership Program at Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) voyage level (JLL).

A native of Freeport, Ohio, Angle had a distinguished career, both as a civilian and in the service of the United States Army from 1992 to 2003. Angle completed his military career as a Petty Officer. airborne jump and satellite communications supervisor at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. After retiring from the military medically, he served as a telecommunications contractor for one year in Iraq and two years here at Hampton Roads, before becoming a stay-at-home dad to his two children and a full-time student. . . Thanks to the Army’s GI Bill, he completed his college education with an MBA from Saint Leo University.

In 2011, he officially joined the NNSY as the Base Support Office Military Management Specialist (Code 800) before joining the Business and Strategic Planning Office (Code 1200) as a Load Forecaster of work. He also served in Code 1200 as the manager of the NNSY Data Analysis Lab and is now an Acquisition Specialist.

“I was eager to continue to grow as a leader and started looking for opportunities within NAVSEA that would help me achieve this goal,” said Angle.

It was then that he found the JLL program, the second of three distinct leadership programs offered by NAVSEA to develop the skills needed at different levels in a person’s career. The program seeks out the best mid-level players in the business, providing them with the opportunity to develop and strengthen their leadership skills to advance as capable leaders. This is a one-year experience where participants take training sessions and participate in observation opportunities, team projects, as well as a three-month rotation with a other command to gain an external point of view from their original command. Angle decided to apply for the Fiscal Year 2021 program and was accepted into Frame VII of the JLL program.

Angle was enthusiastic about the efforts that awaited him; however, a significant obstacle has blocked its way – the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The training sessions that would normally be scheduled in person at the Washington Navy Yard were conducted virtually. Additionally, the rotational portion of the experience was limited due to COVID travel restrictions and rotations were approved to be performed virtually as well.

“The possibilities for in-person rotations were limited, so I started to think boldly about finding something available that related to my job,” Angle said. He started looking at the biographies of those who had provided virtual mentoring sessions to the JLL program and found Ms. Jaimie Reese, Assistant Deputy Secretary of Acquisition Policy and Budget (APB) of the Navy (DASN). “His clarity of mind, his insistence on high standards, his approach to staff inclusion and his genuine desire to take care of his staff contributed to an engaging Flash mentoring session. In addition, her title contained acquisitions, which were related to my work at the shipyard, but she was conducting acquisitions work for the entire Navy. I knew a rotation with his department wouldn’t happen if I didn’t ask, so I boldly took that step.

Angle’s rotation with DASN APB was accepted and he was soon at the Pentagon attending meetings with such executives as Frederick “Jay” Stefany – Assistant Secretary of the Navy (ASN) for Research, Development and Research. acquisition (RDA) and VADM Moran – Principal Military Assistant to ASN RDA, where discussions took place on the development of the Navy’s defensive and offensive capabilities. An interesting meeting focused on the progress of the new presidential helicopter fleet.

Angle said he continued to wear his NNSY badge and represent the shipyard while in the Pentagon and that on several occasions Pentagon staff arrested him to relate to his own experience at NNSY , many of whom had parents or grandparents who worked at NNSY.

Angle’s rotation was not just an observation opportunity, but a work assignment where he was given career expansion duties, exposing him to data analytics, reporting systems , the development of naval acquisition policies, etc. During his three months at the Pentagon, he played a supporting role in the development of the new Navy Acquisition Policy (SNI 5000.2G) and also developed the known Navy Acquisition Reference Material. under the name “AAF Gold Card” which was posted to DAU and used by other branches of the DoD. Both encompassed the new DoD Adaptive Acquisition Framework (AAF), a brand new DoD framework for government acquisitions. For her efforts within the DASN APB, Angle received a letter of recommendation from Ms. Jamie Reese and presented by CAPT Wolfson.

“When I applied to the JLL program, I never imagined that I would have the experience of career expansion at the Pentagon or interactive mentoring sessions with the highest levels of leadership in the Navy. Even during COVID restrictions, this program was a game-changer. Angle said.

Angle graduated from the program on September 21 and has since returned to NNSY to use his new skills in his daily operations. When asked what advice he would give to his teammates interested in similar programs, he replied, “As NIKE says, ‘do it’. No one should be more invested in your career and developing your skills than you. To level up, you’ll have to take the plunge and find ways to get to where you want to go.

To learn more about the JLL and other NAVSEA leadership programs, visit https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Portals/103/Documents/LeadershipContinuumFINAL.pdf.