Tribal Leadership Program Offered | Community

LYONS, Neb. – Emerging Indigenous leaders looking to improve their management skills and work on or near tribal reservations in Nebraska and South Dakota are encouraged to apply for a six month leadership training course.
Hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs in collaboration with Partnership with Native Americans, the 4 Directions Development Program (4D) will run online from January to mid-June 2022. Participants will benefit from the mentorship of a former 4D and support from professional instructors to achieve their goals.
“The Four Directorates Development Program is a key capacity building service designed around a cohort-based model,” said Kristine Flyinghawk, Indigenous Communities Manager for the center. “Participants are committed to achieving personal and professional development goals and work with professional mentors and instructors to help them achieve their goals. “
The registration deadline is Wednesday January 5 at 4:30 pm To register or for more information, contact Flyinghawk at [email protected] or 605.760.5283.
This project is funded by a Rural Business Development Grant from the United States Department of Agriculture. All Rural Affairs Center events and activities are open to the public on a non-discriminatory basis. Reasonable arrangements for people with disabilities and / or people with limited English proficiency (LEP) will be made upon prior request.