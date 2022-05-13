Twenty-two ISD Dallas campuses will participate in the Holdsworth Campus Leadership Program
Dallas ISD has partnered with the Holdsworth Center to leverage the inspiration, tools, and resources needed to grow our leaders. One avenue of this partnership is the Campus Leadership Program (CLP), a two-year program in which campus teams will strengthen their leadership muscles while striving for excellent and equitable outcomes for all students. . The program focuses on three areas: developing personal leadership, developing and empowering others, and creating change. Campus leaders:
- Learn from expert professors and guest lecturers.
- Collaborate on a practice problem that leads to outcomes that impact students.
- Develop new problem-solving methodologies by practicing skills such as giving and receiving feedback, active listening, and analyzing data with an equity lens.
- Build a statewide peer support network.
Next year, 22 Dallas ISD campuses will participate in the Campus Leadership Program. In service of diverse representation and our student-centric racial equity priority, campuses were nominated by district leaders and submitted nominations through the selection process. Please join us in celebrating them!
- Arcadia Park Elementary School
- David G. Burnet Elementary School
- Leila P. Cowart Elementary School
- Charles A. Gill Elementary School
- Jack Lowe Sr. Elementary School
- Jimmie T. Brashear Elementary School
- Lakewood Elementary School
- Herbert Marcus Leadership Academy
- Pleasant Grove Elementary School
- San Jacinto Elementary School
- Solar preparatory school for girls
- Thomas Tolbert Elementary School
- T. G. Terry Elementary School
- Martin Weiss Elementary School
- Rosemont Lower School
- Zan Wesley Holmes Jr College
- Raul Quintanilla Sr. College STEAM Academy
- Boude Storey Secondary School
- E.D. Walker College
- North Lake Early College High School
- sunset high school
- Wilmer Hutchins High School
We salute your efforts and look forward to seeing the impact of your learning on the communities you serve in our district!