Twenty-two ISD Dallas campuses will participate in the Holdsworth Campus Leadership Program

Dallas ISD has partnered with the Holdsworth Center to leverage the inspiration, tools, and resources needed to grow our leaders. One avenue of this partnership is the Campus Leadership Program (CLP), a two-year program in which campus teams will strengthen their leadership muscles while striving for excellent and equitable outcomes for all students. . The program focuses on three areas: developing personal leadership, developing and empowering others, and creating change. Campus leaders:

Learn from expert professors and guest lecturers.

Collaborate on a practice problem that leads to outcomes that impact students.

Develop new problem-solving methodologies by practicing skills such as giving and receiving feedback, active listening, and analyzing data with an equity lens.

Build a statewide peer support network.

Next year, 22 Dallas ISD campuses will participate in the Campus Leadership Program. In service of diverse representation and our student-centric racial equity priority, campuses were nominated by district leaders and submitted nominations through the selection process. Please join us in celebrating them!

Arcadia Park Elementary School

David G. Burnet Elementary School

Leila P. Cowart Elementary School

Charles A. Gill Elementary School

Jack Lowe Sr. Elementary School

Jimmie T. Brashear Elementary School

Lakewood Elementary School

Herbert Marcus Leadership Academy

Pleasant Grove Elementary School

San Jacinto Elementary School

Solar preparatory school for girls

Thomas Tolbert Elementary School

T. G. Terry Elementary School

Martin Weiss Elementary School

Rosemont Lower School

Zan Wesley Holmes Jr College

Raul Quintanilla Sr. College STEAM Academy

Boude Storey Secondary School

E.D. Walker College

North Lake Early College High School

sunset high school

Wilmer Hutchins High School

We salute your efforts and look forward to seeing the impact of your learning on the communities you serve in our district!