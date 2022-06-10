Two Henry County students selected for President Jimmy Carter’s leadership program | New

AMERICUS — Two Henry County students are among 18 Georgia Southwestern State University freshmen named to President Jimmy Carter’s Leadership Program, created to honor the legacy of GSW alumnus and former U.S. President Jimmy Carter. These students from Georgia, Florida and South Carolina are the fourth group to join the program since its inception in 2019.
The students named to the program by Henry are Makayla Chavous from McDonough and Cassidy Ware from Stockbridge.
“I am thrilled to see how this dynamic and diverse group of students come in and impact the program, the University and the community with their passion and commitment to leadership and service,” said Mikela Barlow, Acting Coordinator of the President Jimmy Carter. Leadership program. “The newest members of the cohort were selected through an application and interview process. The group is committed to program requirements, including a two-year residency, 240 hours of service, a leadership certificate and a research or senior service project. It is an honor for me to work with these future leaders in this prestigious program.”
The 2022-2023 members of the Carter Leadership Program are:
• Chloe Ard – Miller County High School, Colquitt
• Katelyn Cade – Clarke Central High School, Athens
• Caroline Carver – Lee County High School, Albany
• Makayla Chavous – Ola High School, McDonough
• Allie Dalton – Tallulah Falls High School, Baldwin
• Madison Griffis – Cook County High School, Adel
• Colby Howard – Marion County High School, Buena Vista
• Trinity Johnson – Venice High School, Englewood
• Jade Lewis – Midtown High School, Atlanta
• Ansley Little – TL Hanna High School, Anderson, South Carolina
• Peyton Namyslowski – Venice High School, Englewood, Florida.
• Lillian Peppers – Lee County High School, Vienna
• Katie Plummer – Loganville High School, Loganville
• Boone Prince – Cairo High School, Cairo
• Eli Prince – Cairo High School, Cairo
• Cassidy Ware – Woodland High School, Stockbridge
• Abigail Williamson – Mary Persons Secondary School, Forsyth
• Matthew Wilson – Cairo High School, Cairo
“I have always had a close connection to Georgia Southwestern, and I am honored to be associated with the University’s leadership program,” President Carter said. “They invested in me as a student over 75 years ago, and I want to do the same for future leaders in our region.”
The program consists of two tracks, an undergraduate research track and a service track, which exemplify Carter’s life of leadership in education, politics, and community service. Guided by the evidence-based “Social Change Model of Leadership Development,” the four-year Carter Leadership Program enables students to develop their leadership skills both individually and within a group.
Students who score a minimum of 1100 on the SAT or an ACT composite score of 22, hold a GPA of 3.0 or higher, and have been admitted to GSW are eligible to apply for the program. Additionally, students who are in a leadership role in high school, whether on a sports team, student club, or community organization, are also eligible.
During their first year, students will focus on individual growth and development, striving to understand their own beliefs and values. The second year will explore the role of the group, how to build trust with others and how to work collaboratively towards common goals.
In the third year, students will choose between the study-focused research track and the service-learning-focused service track. During the fourth and final year, students will develop a research or senior service project based on their background.
The Carter Leadership Program provides students with scholarships ranging from $1,500 to $3,500 each year they participate in the program. The program is made possible through the generous support of the Charles L. Mix Memorial Fund.
The deadline to apply for the Fall Admissions Program is February 1 each year.
Georgia Southwestern State University, located in Americus, is a four-year public unit of the Georgia University System with approximately 3,000 students. Georgia Southwestern offers exceptional professional degree programs as well as arts, humanities, science, and graduate programs in business, computer science, education, English, and nursing. Founded in 1906, Georgia Southwestern is recognized as one of the top colleges in the nation. Visit www.gsw.edu for more information.