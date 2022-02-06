Two Yolo County residents chosen for 2022 Almond Leadership Program – Daily Democrat

Two Yolo County residents were recently chosen to be part of the 2022 Almond Leadership Program run by the Almond Board of California.

Winters resident Kate Capurso and fourth-generation Woodland resident Matt Morelli will join 17 other program professionals, according to a press release from the Almond Board of California (ABC).

A sixth-generation Californian, Capurso comes from a Central Valley farming family and works as a sustainability specialist for Blue Diamond Growers, managing key aspects of their sustainability programs. Morelli is a pest management consultant for Scientific Methods Inc. and works with growers, shellers and processors in several northern California counties.

Established in 2009, Almond’s leadership program has graduated more than 200 individuals, dozens of whom currently serve on ABC’s task forces, committees and board of directors. This 13th class will be immersed in all aspects of the industry, guided by volunteer mentors – many of whom are program graduates – who will help the new class further develop the skills, knowledge and perspective to better their industry and communities. , the press release said.

“This program helps turn great people into even greater leaders who continue to guide our industry forward,” said Jenny Nicolau, ABC’s senior director of industry relations and communications. “The industry is now seeing the tremendous benefits of more than a decade of this program, and the Class of 2022 looks brighter than ever. I am certain these talented and passionate individuals will continue to be great assets and advocates for our industry for years to come.

Class members will receive specialized training in different aspects of the industry, much of which relates to ABC’s activities in global marketing, production and nutrition research, food safety and more. The program will also help members develop communication skills and provide in-depth insight into how the industry is impacted by the regulatory climate and social, economic and environmental issues.

Participants will also participate in a year-long, self-directed project focused on improving California’s almond community. Past projects have led to significant breakthroughs for the industry, according to the press release.

Class members will also raise funds again for California Future Farmers of America (FFA), pledging to raise more than $25,000 in scholarships for high school students interested in pursuing farming at the university. The leadership program has raised over $200,000 for FFA to date.

Chris Gallo, who is the Vice President of US West Region Sales and Marketing for Yara North America, has been both a participant and a mentor and will mentor again in 2022.

“The program provides a clear insight into the almond industry as a whole and provides first-hand examples of what it means to lead an industry and give back,” Gallo said. “It is clear that this program continues to evolve to develop leaders who will propel the almond industry into the future. It really is a family that grows with each class.