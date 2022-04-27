UAPB Junior Completes National Society for Minorities in Hospitality Leadership Program

Will Hehemann | School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Humanities

Dr. Suzzette Goldmon and Trenay Hayes

Trenay Hayes, a junior catering and restaurant/hospitality management major in the humanities department at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB), recently completed a six-month leadership program through the National Society of Minorities in Hospitality (NSMH). She was one of 15 students from six historically black colleges and universities selected for the program.

“Through the program, I learned skills that we don’t really tap into during normal college studies,” she said. “For example, a lot of the training was about preparing a resume. The instructors really walked us through this process and told us how to tailor your resume to what employers in the hospitality industry are looking for.

Hayes said she learned how to best prepare for job interviews and developed new networking skills.

“We learned how to do ‘elevator pitches’ and promote you and your skills in a short period of time,” she said. “I also learned the importance of researching the companies you are applying to beforehand. If you familiarize yourself with the company’s mission and vision, you’ll be better able to explain why your particular skills are a perfect fit for the job.

Program participants received professional mentorship from Sharonda Bishop, NSMH consortium member and program facilitator. During the program, Bishop held regular group and individual career counseling sessions where participants learned about different types of career opportunities and were able to discuss their goals and dreams.

Hayes has long dreamed of owning a restaurant or taking on a management position in a restaurant chain. However, over the past year, she began to wonder if her career goals were realistic.

“I started thinking about the fact that I’m just a college junior and have limited work experience — it made me wonder if my dreams were attainable,” Hayes said. “I was able to discuss these issues with Ms. Bishop. She told me not to worry and to stay the course. She reassured me that achieving your goals just takes time, patience and dedication.

Dr. Suzzette Goldmon, assistant professor of hospitality and tourism at UAPB and NSMH advisor, said she was proud of Hayes for enthusiastically applying and participating in the program.

“Trenay is a young leader with great potential to excel in any segment of the hospitality industry she chooses,” Dr. Goldmon said. “Her dynamic personality and incredible organizational skills will support her for an incredibly successful career.”

