US Department of State Pan-African Youth Leadership Program 2022 for high school students and adult mentors.

Application deadline: April 5, 2022

The Pan African Youth Leadership Program (PAYLP) is a four-week virtual exchange for high school students and adult mentors. The main themes of the program are civic education, community service, entrepreneurship and youth leadership development. Through a virtual platform, participants will engage directly with U.S. host communities to take part in leadership and civic education workshops, visit U.S. community organizations, explore project planning and development, and participate in cultural and community-building activities. The program will virtually bring participants together for synchronous live sessions two days a week. Participants will complete asynchronous content and activities independently between synchronous sessions. Assistance with internet access and devices needed to participate in the program is available.

Eligibility conditions for student applicants:

Be a citizen or legal resident living in Namibia (applicants with dual US citizenship will not be considered)

Be between 15 and 18 years old on the start date of the exchange;

Have a command of English;

Demonstrate good academic results, an interest in community service and volunteer activities, leadership potential, good communication and a positive attitude;

Work as a team as a team and appreciate the opinions of others; and

Have permission from parents or legal guardians to participate in the program.

Eligibility Criteria Adult Mentor Candidates:

Be a citizen or legal resident living in Namibia (applicants with dual US citizenship are not eligible for PAYLP);

Be teachers, trainers and/or community leaders who work with young people and who have a demonstrated interest in helping young people become productive and responsible members of society;

Have a command of English.

Demonstrate positive leadership and service and demonstrate a high level of open-mindedness, flexibility and interpersonal skills;

Work as a team as a team and appreciate the opinions of others;

Willing to assume the dual role of mentor and participant in the exchange; and

Commit to ongoing mentorship of youth participants for follow-up activities.

Sample Application Forms:-

PAYLP Youth/Student Application Form: https://www.civic264.org.na/images/pdf/2022/3/PAYLP_English_Application_-_YOUTH_Sample.docx Request for PAYLP Adult Mentoring Application Form: https://www.civic264.org.na/images/pdf/2022/3/PAYLP_English_Application_-_YOUTH_Sample.docx

Please send completed applications to Mr. George M Beukes by April 5, 2022 (- no later than April 11, 2022).

For more information:

Visit the Official Webpage of the Pan African Youth Leadership Program