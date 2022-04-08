US, EU welcome formation of presidential council in Yemen

WASHINGTON- The United States of America and the European Union welcomed the announcement of the formation of a Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen

In a statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States supports the aspirations of the Yemeni people to establish an effective, democratic and transparent government that includes diverse political and civil society voices, adding that the most important is that Yemenis deserve a government that protects rights and freedoms in addition to enhancing justice, accountability and reconciliation.

The State Department statement confirmed that the United States is committed to providing assistance to achieve a permanent and comprehensive solution to the conflict in Yemen, urging all parties to choose the path of peace and dialogue.

In a statement, Peter Stano, spokesperson for EU external affairs and security policy, said the encouraging decision underpins the recent UN-brokered two-month truce between the parties to the conflict, and could create new momentum for an inclusive political settlement of the conflict.

We encourage all active parties, especially the Houthis, to respect the truce and engage with Grundberg without preconditions, the statement said.

The EU also welcomed the announcement by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates of substantial financial support, as well as the Kingdom’s announcement of fuel aid and contributions to the United Nations humanitarian response plan. nations, noting that this aid provides vital support to the Yemeni people. — Agencies