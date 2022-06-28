US Naval Community College selects Arizona State University for its Organizational Leadership Program > United States Navy > News-Stories

QUANTICO, Va. – The U.S. Naval Community College selected Arizona State University as its Pilot II Organizational Leadership Associate Degree program on June 2, 2022.

This new agreement offers active duty Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen the opportunity to earn an Associate’s degree in Navy-related Organizational Leadership that will directly contribute to the readiness of the Naval Services and set them on the path of lifelong learning.

“We are excited to expand educational opportunities for our men and women in uniform with this new associate’s degree program,” said USNCC President Randi R. Cosentino, Ed.D. “This new degree program with an existing partner institution means we have already established a foundation for the quality education we expect from our sailors, navies and coast guards, and we can get to work focusing on the organizational leadership component of this education.”

Navy professionals who pursue the Associate of Arts in Organizational Leadership through the USNCC will have the opportunity to gain an in-depth understanding of leadership in organizations across all sectors – private, nonprofit, government and military. They will develop the skills needed to solve problems, communicate effectively, evaluate programs, manage resources, and evaluate emerging technologies. The degree will also have an established transfer path to a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Leadership as well as many other degrees through ASU.

“One important aspect that successful organizations tend to have in common is competent and skilled leadership,” said Cheryl Hyman, ASU vice provost for academic alliances. “This program establishes a leadership foundation that will benefit students whether they are currently in a leadership role or assume one in the future. They will learn useful skills applicable to any job or environment, regardless of the role assigned.

“We commend the U.S. Navy for its commitment to developing its service members and the U.S. Naval Community College for leading the effort. We look forward to this important collaboration.

The degree track also includes a Certificate in Naval Studies taught by USNCC faculty and a Professional Certificate in Organizational Leadership by ASU.

“Leadership is important at all levels of the naval service,” Cosentino said. “Our Organizational Leadership Diploma Program demonstrates the value of leadership training at the lowest levels of leadership – the young Marine on the flight deck launching and recovering aircraft at sea, the Marine Lance Cpl. ground combat overseas, or the young coast guard guarding the helmsman on a cutter while fighting piracy.This is where leadership begins.

ASU is regionally accredited by the Commission on Higher Education. While the USNCC pursues accreditation — a process that typically takes two to three years — ASU will be the primary degree-awarder for this associate’s degree program, ensuring that service members who graduate from this program receive a transferable degree from an accredited institution.

Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen on active duty can complete a student interest form on the USNCC website, www.usncc.edu, and the USNCC plans to accept applications on the website from August. The first courses will begin in the spring of 2023.

The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. For more information about the USNCC, visit www.usncc.edu. Click the Inquire Now link to find out how to be part of the USNCC Pilot II program.