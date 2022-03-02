US president appoints first black woman to US Supreme Court

US President Joe Bidenlast week, the US Court of Appeals judge announced Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee for the United States Supreme Court. Jackson, if confirmed, would be the first black female jurist on the United States Supreme Court.

Introducing Jackson, the president in the nomination speech said he wanted to select a candidate worthy of retiring the legacy of Justice Stephen Breyer. Saying that American courts haven’t looked like America for far too long, he said it’s time to have a court that once again reflects the greatness of the United States.

Judge Jackson, whose parents graduated from Black Colleges, grew up in Miami, Florida. She attended Harvard undergraduate school and later graduated from Harvard Law School, where she served as editor of the prestigious Law Review.

After graduating, Justice Jackson was selected for the clerkship of the United States Supreme Court by outgoing Justice Stephen Breyer, whose seat she is nominated.

President Joe Biden said Judge Jackson not only learned to be a judge from Judge Breyer himself, but also absorbed his willingness to work with colleagues with different viewpoints, and now, years later, she takes the place of Judge Breyer on the Search.

Judge Jackson, who comes from a law enforcement family, previously practiced both as a federal public defender and in private law practice. If confirmed, she will join Justice Sotomayor as the only members of the United States Supreme Court with experience as a trial court judge. Moreover, like Judge Breyer, she would be the only member of the Court to have previously served on the United States Sentencing Commission.

The president noted that Judge Jackson had already been confirmed by the US Senate three times. She was chosen to serve on the United States Sentencing Commission to promote transparency and fairness in the criminal justice system. Subsequently, in 2013, she was confirmed by the Senate as United States District Judge for the District of Columbia. In June 2021, she received her commission as a United States Circuit Judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, the second most powerful court behind the Supreme Court.

The president, endorsing his nominee, said the Court is just as important as the presidency or Congress and he is happy to nominate Justice Jackson, who he says will bring deep experience, intellect and a judicial record rigorous in court.