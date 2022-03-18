US President appoints Indo-American Dr Ashish Jha as new White House Covid-19 response coordinator

Image source: AP President Joe Biden speaks during a St. Patrick’s Day celebration in the East Room of the White House.

The new US COVID-19 response coordinator, Ashish Jha, is an effective communicator for the country on how to address and fight the coronavirus, the White House said hours after President Joe Biden appointed the Indian-American doctor as his main adviser on the pandemic.

Jha, the dean of public health at Brown University, replaces outgoing COVID czar Jeffrey Zients and will take office on April 5. “We have a public health expert, someone who is also well known. Dr. Jha communicates effectively with the country on how we will continue to address and fight the pandemic,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily press briefing on Thursday.

“I am delighted to appoint Dr. Ashish Jha as the new White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator. Dr. Jha is one of America’s leading public health experts and a well-known figure to many Americans for his wise and calming public presence,” Biden said in announcing his appointment. In a statement, Jha, 51, promised to be candid with the American people and “clear in sharing what we know, explaining what we don’t know and how we will learn more, and what the future will ask all of us”. .”

It’s the right choice for public safety, said Impact, an organization that raises the voice of American Indians. “We believe that Dr. Dean Ashish K Jha is an excellent choice for this essential role. Dr. Jha is an extraordinary leader who understands how government plays an important role in addressing the COVID crisis at home and around the world,” said Neil Makhija, Executive Director of Impact.

“His advocacy over the past year has been pivotal in the fight for global vaccine distribution and equity, especially when India and South Asia were experiencing devastating covid surges and vaccine shortages.” , did he declare. AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) applauded Biden’s decision to appoint a renowned public health expert as the next White House COVID-19 response coordinator.

“We applaud the appointment of Dr. Ashish Jha to lead the COVID-19 response within the Biden administration. We have full confidence in his abilities and experience as we have collaborated with Dr Jha in the past analyzing the global response to the Ebola outbreak in West Africa. This analysis was published in The Lancet (2015) and later in the British Medical Journal (2016),” said Dr. Jorge Saavedra, executive director of the AHF Global Public Health Institute at the University of Miami.

Brown University President Christina H Paxson said Jha’s appointment brings a top scholar and a highly regarded Brown academic leader to the service of the White House, providing a stark illustration of how the university can have a positive impact on national and global issues with far-reaching consequences.

