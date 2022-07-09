US President Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida talk by phone after Abe’s assassination

US President Joe Biden had a phone conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and discussed how Abe Shinzo’s legacy will continue as they continue the important task of upholding peace and democracy, said said the White House.

During the conversation, Biden expressed outrage, sadness and deep condolences after the assassination of former Japanese leader AbeIt said.

Abe, 67, was shot from behind in Nara, western Japan, while delivering a campaign speech. Police have arrested a Nara resident in his 40s who allegedly used a homemade firearm to shoot Abe, a tragedy that has shocked Japan, which has some of the strictest gun laws in the world.

“The President emphasized that he and the American people stand with the Prime Minister and the people of Japan during their time of mourning,” a reading of the appeal said on Friday.

“The President underscored the importance of Prime Minister Abe’s lasting legacy with his vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific and the establishment of the QUAD meetings of Japan, the United States, Australia and of India,” the White House said on Friday.

Abe was one of the architects of the Quad, United States, India, Japan and Australia alliance aimed at countering China’s growing influence and military power.

The four countries had in 2017 given shape to the long-standing proposal to create the “Quad” or Quadrilateral coalition to counter China’s aggressive behavior in the Indo-Pacific region.

“The President noted our unwavering faith in the strength of Japanese democracy, and the two leaders discussed how Abe Shinzo’s legacy will live on as we continue the important task of upholding peace and democracy,” he said. he declared.

Thanks @POTUS Biden for his visit to the Embassy today to sign former Prime Minister Abe’s condolence book. As we reflect together on today’s shocking tragedy, we appreciate your commitment to supporting Japan, once again demonstrating the strength of our Alliance. -Ambassador Tomita pic.twitter.com/bONbbg2NWm — Embassy of Japan DC🌸 (@JapanEmbDC) July 8, 2022

Biden, who faces mass shootings in the United States, also said that “gun violence still leaves a deep scar on the communities affected by it.” Biden said that while many details are not yet known about the attack, “we know that violent attacks are never acceptable and that gun violence always leaves a deep scar on the communities affected by it.”

Meanwhile, in a joint statement, Senators Jim Risch and Mitt Romney said Abe was the first to present a vision to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific, and through his own determination helped create forums like the Quad so that the United States, Japan, Australia and India could work together to advance this strategy.

“Despite its loss, we remain committed to these ideals. Japan is a staunch ally and we will continue to advance its vision,” they said.