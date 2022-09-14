US President Biden announces key appointments to boards and commissions September 15

WASHINGTON – Today, President Biden announced his intention to nominate the following people to fill key positions:

Anna Eleanor Roosevelt, Board Member, Roosevelt Campobello International Park Commission

Margaret Jane Kravchuk, Alternate Board Member, Roosevelt Campobello International Park Commission

Donald G. Soctomah, Alternate Board Member, Roosevelt Campobello International Park Commission

Anne J. Castle, United States Commissioner, Upper Colorado River Commission

Roosevelt Campobello International Park Commission

Roosevelt Campobello International Park serves as a memorial to President Franklin D. Roosevelt and a symbol of cooperation between the United States and Canada. The summer home of President Franklin D. Roosevelt and First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt is housed in the park in a combination indoor museum and outdoor nature park on Campobello Island, New Brunswick, Canada. The park is administered by a commission, which includes appointees from the United States and Canada.

Anna Eleanor Roosevelt (known as Anne) recently retired as Managing Director of Goodwill of Northern New England. She previously served as Vice President for Global Corporate Citizenship at The Boeing Company until 2011. In 2013, Roosevelt received the Medal of Merit from the Queen’s Commissioner of the Province of Zeeland in the Netherlands in recognition of his work to advance the heritage and values ​​of his grandparents. Currently, she is president of the Roosevelt Institute in New York and serves on the boards of Maine Grains, Inc., the Maine Community College System, and the Jim Browne Foundation. Roosevelt holds a Bachelor of Arts from Stanford University and a Master of Science in Library Science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, as well as several honorary doctorates. She lives in the state of Maine and adores her five grandchildren.

Margaret Kravchuk graduated from the University of Maine School of Law in Portland, Maine in 1976. She moved to Bangor, Maine, and spent the next thirty-eight years as a prosecutor and judge in Maine. In 1985, Governor Joseph Brennan appointed her to the Maine District Court, and Governor Jock McKernan elevated her to the Maine Superior Court five years later. Kravchuk became a United States justice of the peace in 2000, serving in the federal district court in Maine and working in Bangor and Portland. Kravchuk and her husband purchased a small summer home on Campobello Island in Wilsons Beach, New Brunswick for a weekend retreat in 2002. Since retiring from the federal bench in 2014, Kravchuk has spent his summers in Campobello whenever possible. She volunteers at the Campobello Public Library in Welshpool, New Brunswick, working with others in the library gardens. Kravchuk also volunteers with the state courts of Calais and Machias, helping mediate cases involving small claims and landlord-tenant disputes.

Donald Soctomah was born in Eastport, Maine, across the bay from Roosevelt Campobello International Park in New Brunswick. Soctomah attended school at the two-room Pleasant Point Passamaquoddy schoolhouse, then attended other schools across the country, from Hawaii to Brunswick, Maine. He graduated from the University of Maine – Orono with his Bachelor of Science and worked with the US Forest Service for three years. Later he worked with the Passamaquoddy Forest Service for ten years. Soctomah was elected to the Maine Legislative Assembly for eight years, serving as the Passamaquoddy Legislative Representative, and currently works as a Tribal Historic Preservation Officer with the Passamaquoddy Tribe. He is the author of a children’s book called Remember Me, which tells the story of a young Franklin D. Roosevelt and Passamaquoddy Chief Tomah Joseph on Campobello Island.

Upper Colorado River Commission

The Upper Colorado River Commission is an interstate administrative water agency created by the action of five state legislatures and Congress with the enactment of the 1948 Upper Colorado River Basin Compact. The role of the Commission is to ensure the proper allocation of water from the Colorado River to the upper division states of Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, and New Mexico and to ensure compliance with the Colorado River Compact of 1922 to the lower division states of Nevada, Arizona, and California and the Republic of Mexico.

Anne Castle is a senior fellow at the Getches-Wilkinson Center for Natural Resources, Energy, and the Environment at the University of Colorado Law School. She focuses on western water issues, including politics and management of the Colorado River. She is a founding member of the Water Policy Group. From 2009 to 2014, Castle served as Assistant Secretary for Water and Science at the U.S. Department of the Interior where she oversaw water and science policy for the department and was responsible for the U.S. Office of Rehabilitation. state and the US Geological Survey. While at Interior, Castle led the department’s WaterSMART program, which provides federal leadership and funding to support sustainable water supplies and launched the federal Open Water Data Initiative. Castle has provided hands-on leadership on Colorado River issues and served as chair of the Glen Canyon Dam Adaptive Management Task Force and Minute 319 champion between the United States and Mexico.

Castle practiced law for 28 years in Denver, Colorado with the Rocky Mountain-based law firm Holland & Hart LLP, specializing in water issues. She chaired the law firm’s management committee and its natural resources law department. She serves on the boards of the Colorado Water Trust, Western Resource Advocates, Airborne Snow Observatories, Stanford University’s Water in the West program, and the Colorado River Water and Tribes Initiative, where she co-directs a initiative on universal access to drinking water. water on Indian reservations.