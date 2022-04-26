US President Biden announces key regional appointments for HHS

WASHINGTON – Today, President Joe Biden named the following individuals to fill key regional leadership positions at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS):

Ala Stanford, HHS Regional Director, Region 3

Antrell Tyson, HHS Regional Director, Region 4

Janine Boyd, HHS Regional Director, Region 5

These regional appointments will be critical to the President’s efforts to rebuild communities hardest hit by the pandemic, economic recovery and climate change. They bring deep expertise in their areas of interest as well as critical relationships with federal, state, tribal and local leaders. And, in keeping with the president’s commitment to building an administration that looks like America, these regional appointments represent the diversity of America and the communities they serve.

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES (HHS)

Regional Directors lead the 10 regional offices of HHS that directly serve national and local organizations. Regional Directors ensure that the Department maintains close contact with state, local, and tribal partners and responds to the needs of the communities and individuals served through HHS programs and policies.

Ala Stanford, HHS Regional Director, Region 3

Dr. Ala Stanford, a practicing physician for over 20 years, is board certified by the American Board of Surgery in Pediatric and Adult General Surgery and a health care advocate. She is the founder of the Black Doctors COVID19 Consortium (BDCC). The consortium was formed in response to the disproportionate number of African Americans being diagnosed with and dying from the coronavirus in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and the lack of rapid response to mitigate the spread of the disease. The Consortium’s mission is to educate, provide advocacy, and barrier-free coronavirus screening and vaccination testing with the goal of reducing morbidity and mortality associated with the disease. His research in basic science, clinical research and public health has been published in peer-reviewed medical journals. Stanford also serves as a medical correspondent for local and national news outlets. She is the former director of the Center for Minority Health and Health Disparities of Temple University School of Medicine and serves on the CDC Philadelphia Department of Public Health’s COVID19 Vaccine Advisory Committee. Stanford has received numerous accolades, including being named one of CNN’s Top 10 Heroes of 2021 and the recipient of the 2021 George HW Bush Points of Light Award.

Region 3 serves Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Antrell Tyson, HHS Regional Director, Region 4

Antrell Tyson previously served as Director of Business Services and Policy for the City of Atlanta Workforce Development Agency. In this role, Tyson reinstated federally funded workplace training programs to help create a highly skilled and responsive workforce. Additionally, Tyson served as the agency’s primary legal counsel in ensuring agency compliance with local, state, and federal laws and regulations. Tyson previously served as district manager for Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA-06). As the congresswoman’s senior district adviser, Tyson oversaw the day-to-day operations of the district office. Tyson has also helped advance many of the MP’s political priorities, including expanding access to affordable health care, lowering prescription drug costs and lowering maternal mortality rates.

Tyson laid a solid foundation as a public policy professional while working on and off Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. He served as legal counsel to a member of Congress and a US Senate committee, as well as associate legal counsel to the National Association of Broadcasters. Tyson holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Colgate University and a Juris Doctorate from TC Williams Law School at the University of Richmond. He is originally from Decatur, Georgia, and resides in Atlanta with his wife Laurie and their son Dorian.

Region 4 serves Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Janine Boyd, HHS Regional Director, Region 5

Janine R. Boyd is a pediatric speech-language pathologist turned attorney and state legislator. With nearly two decades of experience in health and human services advocacy and policy as a government affairs professional, Boyd has been actively involved in the Ohio State Budget process and in the identifying federal opportunities on behalf of programs that serve the most vulnerable citizens. With his experience in the state legislative process, Boyd championed change in Columbus and developed strong working relationships with agency directors, state officials, and lawmakers from all walks of life and political parties. As a former council member of Cleveland Heights, Boyd worked to establish a mentorship and diversion program for minors and catalyzed the expansion of human rights laws to increase protection. members of the LGBT+ community.

In the Ohio Legislature, Boyd served as a non-ranking member of the House Health Committee, as well as the Committee on Community and Family Advancement, among other committees. Boyd co-founded the first statewide Black Maternal Health Caucus and serves on the board of the Ohio Children’s Trust Fund. Boyd was also a community leader, serving as a trustee on the board of the Heights Emergency Food Center and Beaumont Catholic High School, her alma mater. She follows the longstanding example of public service set by her mother, Barbara Boyd.

Region 5 serves Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin.