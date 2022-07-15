US President Biden says ‘the ground is not ripe’ to restart Israeli-Palestinian talks

US President Joe Biden reaffirmed US support for “two states for two peoples”, adding however that “the ground is not ripe” to relaunch the Israeli-Palestinian talks.

Speaking alongside Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, Biden said the Palestinians need a political path to peace with Israel, even if a two-state solution to the conflict seems a long way off.

“There must be a political horizon that the Palestinian people can actually see or at least feel. We cannot let despair steal the future,” Biden said.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app.

Abbas expressed longstanding Palestinian frustrations over five decades of Israeli occupation.

The veteran leader said the Palestinians “look forward” to US efforts to “stop settlements and settler violence” and an end to the “eviction of Palestinians from their land”.

“The key to peace begins with the recognition of the State of Palestine,” Abbas said.

On Abu Akleh, a revered veteran journalist among Palestinians, Biden described his death as “a huge loss to the essential work of sharing the story of the Palestinian people with the world.”

She was killed while covering an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin in May.

The United Nations concluded that she was killed by Israeli fire, which Washington said likely while noting that the United States found no evidence to suggest that Israeli forces intended to kill an unnamed journalist. armed.

“I hope his legacy inspires more young people to carry out his work of reporting the truth and telling stories too often overlooked. The United States will continue to insist on a full and transparent account of his death,” Biden said.

Read more:

US President Joe Biden will visit Saudi Arabia

US and Israel jointly sign ‘Jerusalem Declaration’ to deny nuclear weapons to Iran

US commits $100 million to support Palestinian hospitals