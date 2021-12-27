US President Joe Biden and his wife mourn Desmond Tutu – Blueprint Newspapers Limited

United States President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden sympathized with the wife of the late anti-apathetic crusader Archbishop Desmond Tutu, their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren during the his disappearance.

A message of condolence from the first family read: “On this Christmas morning, we are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a true servant of God and of the people, Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa.

“We have been fortunate enough to spend time with him a number of times over the past few years. His courage and moral clarity helped inspire our commitment to change US policy toward the repressive apartheid regime in South Africa.

“We felt his warmth and joy when we visited him at the 2010 World Cup which celebrated the diversity and beauty of his beloved nation. “And, just a few months ago, we joined the world to celebrate its 90th anniversary and reflect on the power of its message of justice, equality, truth and reconciliation as we confront racism and extremism in our time today. ”

The message further read: “Born of a teacher and a laundress and rooted in poverty and racial segregation, Desmond Tutu followed his spiritual vocation to create a better, freer and more equal world. Its heritage transcends borders and will resonate through the ages.

“On behalf of the Biden family, we extend our deepest condolences to his wife Leah and their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

“And on behalf of the people of the United States, we extend our deepest condolences to the people of South Africa who mourn the loss of one of their most important Founding Fathers. God bless Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Related