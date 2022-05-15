US President Joe Biden congratulates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as President of the United Arab Emirates

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Twitter/@MohamedBinZayed)

Washington D.C.: US President Joe Biden on Saturday congratulated the ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on his election as President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Biden expressed hope for stronger ties between the two countries. In a statement, Biden said, “Congratulate my longtime friend, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on his election as President of the United Arab Emirates.”

The US President further added: As I told Sheikh Mohammed yesterday during our phone call, the United States is committed to honoring the memory of the late President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan by continuing to strengthen the partnership. between our countries over the next few months. and years.”

Biden said Sheikh Mohammed has been at the forefront of building the U.S.-UAE partnership. The US president also had a phone call with Sheikh Mohammed on Friday. Russian President Vladimir Putin also welcomed the appointment of Sheikh Mohammed as President of the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier on Saturday, the 61-year-old was named the country’s president. The Federal Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates has met to elect Sheikh Mohammed as the new president. He also succeeded Sheikh Khalifa as head of Abu Dhabi. Notably, Abu Dhabi holds 90% of the UAE’s oil wealth.

Sheikh Mohamed was the longtime de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates. He ruled the country from behind the scenes as Sheikh Khalifa was sidelined due to health issues in 2014. Sheikh Mohamed previously served as Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces since January 2005. Sheikh Khalifa died on Friday . He was buried in Al Bateen Cemetery in Abu Dhabi after a simple ceremony.