US President Joe Biden visits Europe for invasion talks

The American President Joe Biden will travel to Europe next week for one-on-one talks with European leaders on the Russian invasion of Ukraine White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced this morning.

Mr Biden will meet NATO and European leaders at a summit in Brussels on March 24. He will also attend a planned European Council summit, where efforts to impose sanctions and new humanitarian efforts are underway.

“While he is there, his goal is to meet in person with his European counterparts and talk, to assess where we are at this stage of the conflict during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. We we were incredibly aligned on date,” Ms Psaki said.

“It doesn’t happen by accident. The president is a big proponent of face-to-face diplomacy. So this is an opportunity to do just that.”

The trip follows Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to NATO countries on the eastern flank of Poland and Romania last week to discuss with leaders the growing refugee crisis in Eastern Europe. sparked by the Russian invasion and to underscore the Biden administration’s support for NATO allies.

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said a visit by Biden to Poland was “very likely” when he comes to Europe. More than 1.8 million Ukrainians have fled to Poland since the start of the war, according to the United Nations.

“It would be hard to imagine a better place for the United States and for the entire alliance to emphasize its position than the brightest link on the eastern flank, which is Poland,” Rau said. at TVP INFO.

Ms Psaki said she had no additional details about Mr Biden’s visit to Poland during the trip.

