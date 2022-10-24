UTSA’s Kudithipudi Named ELATES Member of National Leadership Program | UTSA today | UTSA

UTSA’s mission

The University of Texas at San Antonio is dedicated to advancing knowledge through research and discovery, teaching and learning, community engagement, and public service. As an institution of access and excellence, UTSA embraces multicultural traditions and serves as a center of intellectual and creative resources as well as a catalyst for socio-economic development and the commercialization of intellectual property – for Texas , the nation and the world.

UTSA’s vision

To be a leading public research university, providing access to educational excellence and preparing citizen leaders for the global environment.

UTSA Core Values

We foster an environment of dialogue and discovery, where integrity, excellence, inclusion, respect, collaboration and innovation are encouraged.

UTSA Destinations

UTSA is a proud Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) designated by the U.S. Department of Education.

Our Commitment to Inclusivity

The University of Texas at San Antonio, a Hispanic-serving institution in a global city that has been a crossroads of people and cultures for centuries, values ​​diversity and inclusion in all aspects of college life. As an institution expressly founded to advance the education of Mexican Americans and other underserved communities, our university is committed to ending generations of discrimination and inequality. UTSA, a leading public research university, fosters academic excellence through a community of dialogue, discovery, and innovation that embraces the uniqueness of each voice.