Wempe celebrates US President Ruediger Albers – WWD

Former watch and jewelry retailer Wempe is celebrating the 35th birthday of its US President Ruediger Albers with a special display of its favorite – and rare – timepieces and a cocktail party.

There is much to celebrate: Albers has been instrumental in the success and development of the US market for the family-run retailer based in Hamburg, Germany, including surpassing $100 million in annual sales and maintaining the position of number one store company-wide for the past 25 years.

“Rudy is quite simply the heart of Wempe New York,” said Kim-Eva Wempe, owner and general manager of Wempe Jewelers. “He has the ability to make anyone who walks through the door feel like family and lead his team, many of whom have been with him for at least a decade, some even two, in the same way. Rudy’s contributions to Wempe are endless, as is his constant positive energy. But above all, he has formed and strengthened a very solid team around him who ensures that our company’s philosophy is fully lived every day of the year.

Chiara Wempe, Kim-Eva Wempe and Ruediger Albers at the party marking Albers’ 35 years with the German retailer. Jackie Lee/BFA.com

Albers began his career with the retailer in 1987 as a master watchmaker at its Hamburg flagship store. Within a year, he was transferred to New York and has since held several senior positions within the organization, including that of general manager, before being named president in 2002.

“Rudy and his team at Wempe NYC have been the benchmark in watch retailing in the United States for over three decades. They set the tone by offering exemplary service with their legendary attention to detail, knowing how to advise/guide customers, presenting the brands on their respective merits and sharing their love of fine watchmaking,” said Philippe Bonay, President of Panerai. North America.

Under his tenure, Wempe added e-commerce and expanded his American flagship in Manhattan three times, increasing the space from 2,500 square feet to 5,500 square feet, spanning more than half the city block on the Fifth Ave.

“Ruediger Albers is a pioneer in the promotion of fine mechanics in the United States. Without a doubt, if he made Wempe known in New York, he also contributed significantly to the appreciation of watchmaking. It has always been a great pleasure for our team at Chopard, and myself in particular, to collaborate with Ruediger since his arrival in the Big Apple,” said Karl-Friedrich Scheufele, President of Chopard.