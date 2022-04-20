What is Barack Obama doing now? The life of the former American president since his departure from the White House | World | News

Biden ‘cleared’ by Obama as fans flock to former president

Barack Obama’s latest project sees him narrate and present a new Netflix documentary Our Great National Parks, a five-part series exploring and celebrating the power of the Earth’s national parks and wildlife while being a call to action. The 44th President has protected more public lands and waters than any other US President and is also an executive producer of the series.

Production began more than three years ago, accumulating 1,500 shooting days from 33 expeditions to ten countries, from Hawaii to Kenya to Indonesia, across five continents each linked to Mr. Obama’s biography. Mr Obama explained the purpose of his show to NBC host Al Rocker, saying: “I hope we will learn something not only about how to maintain national parks, but why it is so important to address issues such as climate change that threaten the entire planet. The show is a creation of Wild Space Productions in association with Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground Productions, and Freeborne Media. In 2018, the Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions signed a multi-year deal with Netflix.

Barack Obama’s latest project is narrating the new Netflix documentary Our Great National Parks

In addition to Our Great National Parks, the pair have produced a range of content, including the Oscar-nominated documentary American Factory. When the agreement was signed, Mr. Obama said: “One of the simple joys of our time in public service was to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life and help them share their experiences with a wider audience. large. “That’s why Michelle and I are so thrilled to partner with Netflix – we hope to cultivate and organize the talented, inspiring and creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between people, and help them share their stories with the whole world.” The couple also signed a three-year deal for their company Higher Ground Audio with Spotify in June 2019.

Barack and Michelle Obama

Mr. Obama hosted the eight-episode podcast series Renegades: Born in the USA alongside Bruce Springsteen, which premiered in April 2021. From July to September 2020, former First Lady Michelle Obama hosted the Michelle Obama Podcast. Other podcasts produced by the Obamas include Tell Them, I Am and The Big Hit Show. Both Mr. and Mrs. Obama have published memoirs since leaving the White House.

The FLOTUS alum signed a record book deal for her memoir Becoming in 2018, which has sold over 10 million copies worldwide, making it one of the most successful memoirs of all. weather. In 2020, the POTUS alum released his memoir A Promised Land, which explores his journey to the White House and is set to be the first of several volumes. Mr. Obama made history as the first African American to become President of the United States. During his eight-year tenure, he reformed health care in the United States and unveiled the nation’s first-ever climate change strategy. At his last press conference, he said he had no intention of getting actively involved in politics, but didn’t rule it out altogether.

Barack Obama returned to the White House last week

Mr. Obama has opened his own future presidential center in Chicago’s South End in 2021, consisting of a world-class museum and public gathering space for community programs. He said, “I didn’t start as president, I just started on the streets. And the lessons I learned in those neighborhoods ended up shaping the rest of my life. “The Obama Presidential Center is our way of showing young people around the world that they can do the same.” Since leaving office, Mr. Obama has continued to live in Washington DC in the Kalorama neighborhood to allow his youngest daughter Sasha to complete her secondary education. The family also owns an £8.97 million ($11.75 million) seven-bedroom mansion in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. The house is located on a 29 acre estate with an outdoor swimming pool, sea views, a private beach and a boathouse.

