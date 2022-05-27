Where Congress’s Democratic leadership stands on student debt forgiveness – Oak Park Financial

Student loan forgiveness has received a lot of attention this year, notably from Democratic congressional leadership, which has called for eliminating a large portion of the debt on the internet. That is undoubted of interest to the almost 43 million impacted borrowers, who owe $1.7 trillion as of the second quarter.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has been a vocal supporter of widespread student debt forgiveness. He and other politicians, most notably Senator Elizabeth Warren, have pressed the Biden administration to cancel up to $50,000 in student loan debt for each borrower. Schumer refers to accumulated school debt as the “anchor” that holds minority groups and low-income debtors back.

Because the Leader’s party is in control of Congress, Schumer is pressuring Joe Biden to eliminate student debt immediately. “Now is the time to act,” Schumer said in late June at a Brookings event.

Schumer asserts that Biden could wipe student debt with the “flick of a pen,” while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi disputes that an executive order could do this. Rather than that, she thinks that a congressional act should accomplish widespread student debt forgiveness.

“People believe that the President of the United States has the authority to erase debt,” she said at a late July news conference. “He does not do so. He may postpone, he may delay, but he lacks that authority.”

Congress’s initiatives to alleviate student loan debt

Numerous laws have been submitted to handle debt cancellation on a bigger scale. In late July, Rep. Troy Carter, a Louisiana Democrat, sponsored the Student Loan Relief Act, authorizing the secretary of education to discharge up to $50,000 of federal student loan debt for each borrower.

Pelosi has made no particular calls for student debt forgiveness. She has stated that financial constraints should not impede attending college but that many taxpayers may be reluctant to foot the bill if they or their children do not choose to continue their education.

“What we want is an economy that is equitable, that provides opportunity, and that does not exclude anybody for financial reasons,” she said at her late July news conference. Rather than that, she argued, forgiveness must be perceived in a “fair manner,” It gives all of America’s families a chance.

Biden’s stance on forgiveness

Biden has already said that he would oppose large-scale debt elimination. While he is willing to forgive up to $10,000 per borrower, he does not seem inclined to meet Schumer and Warren at the $50,000 line. However, the Biden administration allowed the discharge of nearly $9.5 billion in student debts for more targeted categories, including disabled borrowers and those who attended defunct schools.

Although financial difficulty induced by COVID-19 heightened the discourse regarding forgiveness, the so-called “student debt problem” is not a new phenomenon.

“Even before the coronavirus outbreak wreaked havoc on our economy, student loan debtors were in distress,” Warren said. “The President of the United States has the authority to cancel large amounts of student loan debt, assist in closing the racial wealth divide, and provide a significant boost to families and the economy.

“It is past time for us to use our current power and make a lasting difference in the lives of tens of millions of Americans.”