Whitfield School Announces New Leadership Program for Juniors and Seniors | Business

By Drew Gieseke

Almost two decades after graduating, a Whitfield School alumnus gives back with an invaluable new opportunity.

The Glassman Leaders Program was started in 2021 by 2002 graduate Robert Glassman. It is designed to make a difference in the lives of current and future students – as well as in the school itself.

“Whitfield made me realize my potential – it helped me feel confident in who I was and what I was capable of doing,” Glassman said in a press release announcing the program.



Robert Glassman_Whitfield School.JPG


Photo of Robert Glassman by Brian Zager


As a trial attorney in Los Angeles, Glassman pleads large and complex bodily injury, wrongful death, and product defect cases on behalf of individuals, and this year he was recognized as one of the top attorneys in the world. ‘America by peer review service of this Name.

The former student first met John Delautre, the principal of the Whitfield school, to explore how he could make a difference for the school. This first meeting started conversations within Whitfield’s advancement team, and soon they set out to create a program that matched Glassman’s passions and philanthropic goals with the school’s priorities.

“At the heart of our school are people of integrity, visionary, humorous and generous,” says Kelly Edwards, Director of Development at Whitfield. “Our academic program is rooted in character education, delivered through the Habits of Mind & Heart program. This program encourages critical thinking for academic and personal growth, deepens social and emotional intelligence, and shapes the personal strengths of our students so that they have the resilience and moral awareness to be effective citizens and leaders.


Source link

Related posts:

  1. Twenty GSW Students Selected for President Jimmy Carter’s Leadership Program
  2. Yale Law School Modernizes Legal Studies Curriculum with New Tsai Leadership Program
  3. Davis Selected for Texas Association of School Boards Leadership Program | Herald of Copperas Cove
  4. The Chronicle Strategic Leadership Program: Department Directors

Kevin E. Boling

New leadership program designed to help animal agriculture

Tribal Leadership Program Offered in 2022 | Community

Siegfried Youth Leadership Program® continues to innovate; brings hybrid leadership development program to four Delaware schools

Ball State Launches New Excellence in Leadership Program to Teach Leadership Opportunities

Ball State Launches New Excellence in Leadership Program to Teach Leadership Opportunities

MICOP creates three-month leadership program to promote equity for Indigenous youth – Oakland News Now