By Drew Gieseke



Almost two decades after graduating, a Whitfield School alumnus gives back with an invaluable new opportunity.

The Glassman Leaders Program was started in 2021 by 2002 graduate Robert Glassman. It is designed to make a difference in the lives of current and future students – as well as in the school itself.

“Whitfield made me realize my potential – it helped me feel confident in who I was and what I was capable of doing,” Glassman said in a press release announcing the program.

As a trial attorney in Los Angeles, Glassman pleads large and complex bodily injury, wrongful death, and product defect cases on behalf of individuals, and this year he was recognized as one of the top attorneys in the world. ‘America by peer review service of this Name.

The former student first met John Delautre, the principal of the Whitfield school, to explore how he could make a difference for the school. This first meeting started conversations within Whitfield’s advancement team, and soon they set out to create a program that matched Glassman’s passions and philanthropic goals with the school’s priorities.

“At the heart of our school are people of integrity, visionary, humorous and generous,” says Kelly Edwards, Director of Development at Whitfield. “Our academic program is rooted in character education, delivered through the Habits of Mind & Heart program. This program encourages critical thinking for academic and personal growth, deepens social and emotional intelligence, and shapes the personal strengths of our students so that they have the resilience and moral awareness to be effective citizens and leaders.