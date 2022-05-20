Women2Women International Leadership Program is looking for Luxembourg delegates this summer in Boston!

We are looking for young women who have demonstrated leadership abilities through education, service, international experience or volunteer involvement to apply for the Empower Peaceit is Women2Women (W2W) International Leadership Program in Boston this summer of July 28 – August 6and2022.

Young Luxembourg women, ages 15-19, have the exciting opportunity to apply for the U.S. Embassy Luxembourg program this year OF THEM Scholarships in the W2W program, organized this year at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design in Boston.

The U.S. Embassy Luxembourg scholarships cover international flights from Luxembourg, visa fees, and full program costs, including food, accommodation, transportation, and travel health insurance (depending on the availability of funds).

Application deadline: Monday, June 6and2022

The 10-day program was specifically developed by Empower Peace to provide rising young women leaders, ages 15-19, with the skills to succeed in our global community. W2W builds a network of promising young women around the world, engages them in the issues that define their lives, and provides them with the tools, connections and opportunities to lead. It will include team building activities; seminars and workshops with prominent leaders doing important work in government, media, business, science and technology, and nonprofit organizations; leadership development exercises and skills and culture building activities.

Application and Eligibility

To apply, please complete the online application here: https://form.jotform.com/EmpowerPeace/women2women-2022-student

In the application, you will be asked to provide personal answers (in English) to four questions:

Tell us about you. Share with us something you’ve accomplished that you’re proud of. This program attracts emerging leaders from around the world with diverse cultures, religions and opinions. How do you see yourself engaging in this experience? We will discuss important issues affecting women and girls around the world. How can you share your experiences with other members of your school and community after the program? In your opinion, what is the most pressing female problem facing Luxembourg women? What do you consider to be the most pressing women’s issue today for women around the world?

Application deadline: Monday, June 6and2022

Emerging female leaders between the ages of 15 and 19 are invited to apply. We welcome applicants of all ethnicities, religious backgrounds and socio-economic status. Applicants must have Luxembourg nationality or be permanent residents of Luxembourg to be eligible for the U.S. Embassy Luxembourg scholarships.

Empower Peace requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination to participate in the program.

NOTE: Applicants with US citizenship cannot be considered for the scholarships.

Two participants from Luxembourg will be selected to participate in the W2W program this summer in Boston and will receive the scholarships from the United States Embassy in Luxembourg.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us at [email protected]

For more information on the program, visit the following website: https://www.epwomen2women.org/index.html