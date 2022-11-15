Women’s Leadership Program (WLP) Guyana welcomes 12 people – Caribbean Life

On November 3, twelve ladies received graduation certificates from the Women’s Leadership Program (WLP), which welcomed participants into its fraternity of assertive and innovative women leaders, during a ceremony held at the Cara Lodge Hotel in Georgetown, Guyana.

Described by participants as an immersive experience that provided self-awareness, the WLP also challenged participants to use their voices while becoming more aware of who they are as individuals.

The graduates are Anju Vivekanandaraj, Beverly Brathwaite-Chan, Bonita Ann Hunter, Caulette Candacy Vanderstoop, Deondra Wishart-Hope, Omattie Madray, Oviah Setra O’Selmo, Sancha La-toya Halley, Shamane Headley, Valini Una Leitch, Vanessa Glasgow and Vassilia . Indra Ramcharran.

In a statement to Caribbean Life, New York-based WLP Co-Founder and Founder/CEO of The NICO Consulting Inc. Michelle A. Nicholas said the graduation ceremony ushered in the 2022 cohort into their new roles as mentors and agents of change. , setting the stage for them to use the skills learned over the past few months to positively influence others as they join a growing fellowship of Guyanese leaders.

She went on to say that the ladies are committed to leveraging their training and abilities to enable the growth and development of their businesses, communities and country while continuing their leadership journey.

Co-Founder of WLP and Managing Director of Cerulean Inc., Lyndell Danzie-Black said in her opening remarks, “As the first cohort of leaders completed their 10-month tenure in the Women’s Leadership Program, we observed a growth, confidence and intentional leadership in each participant.

“I am inspired by the independence of thought and action and the boldness of each participant as they embrace a spirit of collaboration in achieving their goals. We, the Founders, have been tasked to continue our quest to shape the leaders of today and tomorrow.

Nicholas added: “Each curated session that Lyndell and I co-facilitated gave participants the opportunity to be authentic, to explore deep self-awareness, to respect commitment, to advance their interpersonal skills exceptional skills and build on their exceptional ability to positively influence others. ”

“Attendees had the opportunity to engage in one-on-one, group-focused conversations with local and international leaders, in their homes, businesses and more. These conversations nurtured inspiration, led to new self-awareness and strategies toward effective leadership.

British High Commissioner Jane Miller addressed the Class of 2022 and shared her experiences with WLP participants during the training. She encouraged graduates to “Take a seat at the table. This is therefore my first piece of advice, it has been useful to me throughout my professional career. Remember this as you go. You are valid, you are a woman, you are a woman of power and you are a leader. Claim your spot!” the statement read.

U.S. Ambassador Her Excellency Sarah-Ann Lynch, who also shared her experience during a fireside chat, offered encouraging words, challenging graduates to “keep learning, sharing, grow and do what you can, like the high commissioner said to help”.