Who we are



TWU’s Women’s Thought Leadership Program (WTLP) is a multi-faceted program aimed at helping students acquire the knowledge and skills learned while graduating and translating them to the public while teaching different ways to improve. and communicate their credibility as opinion leaders. .

Our program objectives

Provide programs and mentorship that enhance students’ ability to demonstrate thought leadership.

Connect TWU students, alumni and thought leaders across the DFW region to promote engaged learning, mentorship and career development.

Increase the visibility of TWU thought leaders (including faculty, staff and students) in public arenas.

Support faculty in their efforts to develop courses and programs that include public scholarships.

Events to come

Establish a public profile

Tuesday, October 26, 2:15 p.m. (virtual)

register today



Pedagogy workshop: Op-Eds across disciplines

Friday, November 13, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. (virtual)

To be involved



Would you like more information about the WTLP? Are you interested in collaborating with us?

The Women’s thought leadership program is funded by the Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership.



