Xi Jinping warns US President Joe Biden about Taiwan — Transcontinental Times

UNITED STATES: Sounding the alarm, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed that US efforts to intervene in the Taiwan issue would intensify if Biden refused to stay out. Xi told Biden, “The fact and status quo that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to the same China.”

China refuses to make way for the Taiwanese “independent forces” and firmly opposes any separatist initiative against it. In a statement, the White House said: “On Taiwan, President Biden emphasized that US policy has not changed and that the United States strongly opposes unilateral efforts to alter the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan.”

It marks a pivotal moment in the legacy of the two nations at loggerheads on issues of economic policy, global health and above all human rights, as China has refused to comment, let alone condemn the invasion. of Ukraine by Russia.

Blaming the United States squarely for the deterioration in relations between the two nations, Zhao Lijan, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, told reporters: “If the United States persists in going its own way and challenging China’s financial performance, it will undoubtedly face strong responses.”

“The president wants to make sure the lines of communication with President Xi stay open because they need to,” John Kirby, a US national security spokesperson, told reporters during the White House briefing. He acknowledged that specific issues will be resolved between the two countries, while others will cause “friction and tension”.

“This is one of the most important bilateral relationships in the world today,” Kirby added, “With ramifications far beyond the two countries.”

