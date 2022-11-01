YALI Regional Leadership Program for Southern Africa 2023 (15 Online Cohort & 20 Onsite Cohort) for Young Africans

Application deadline: November 13, 2022

The YALI RLC SA online program lasts 7 weeks and includes lectures, discussions on online forums and various activities aimed at making the learning acquired in the program as practical and meaningful as possible. The virtual space provided by the online program provides the flexibility some people need. You can participate in the comfort of your home, with your family.

The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) is a signature effort to invest in the next generation of African leaders. The YALI Regional Leadership Center Southern Africa (RLC SA) is hosted by the University of South Africa at the Graduate School of Business Leadership in Midrand, South Africa. The RLC SA aims to create critical thinkers capable of solving complex and multidisciplinary problems; foster entrepreneurial and innovative thinking; and encourage cross-border communication and multicultural collaboration.

The RLC SA develops the skills of young African leaders by providing basic training in contemporary African issues, as well as specialized training in three key areas: Business and Entrepreneurship; Civic leadership and public management.

Terms:

Proven leadership experience in public service, business and entrepreneurship, or civic engagement. They may be new entrants to public and private service institutions seeking to develop their leadership capabilities.

Proven track record of knowledge, interest and work experience in the sector/track selected.

Proven track record of active engagement in public or community service, volunteerism or mentorship.

Selected participants applying for the contact session must be willing to travel to RLC SA in Midrand, Johannesburg or Maputo for the duration of the program.

A commitment to apply leadership skills and training to benefit your country and/or community after the program.

Skills:

Good interpersonal and communication skills

Knowledge of youth leadership and development issues

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision

Demonstrate the ability to work in a small or large team

Proven computer skills

Cultural sensitivity

Positive attitude

Dedication, responsibility and reliability

Applicants must meet the following criteria

• Age (18-35)

• Demonstrated commitment to positively impacting their communities, countries and the African continent • Proven track record and experience in public management, business and entrepreneurship or civic leadership

• Citizenship of: Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Lesotho, Malawi, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Swaziland, Zambia or Zimbabwe.

• Opportunity to engage in a seven-week online course

• English proficiency

The program encourages applications from

• Young rural and economically disadvantaged leaders

• Young leaders with disabilities

• Women

• People with HIV or living with AIDS

• People who represent and defend the rights of LGBTIQ communities in the region • Other minority groups

The YALI Southern Africa Regional Leadership Program 2023 (15 Online Cohort and 20 Onsite Cohort) is open until November 13, 2022.

For assistance, contact: Lekina Mahloko, Recruitment and Selection Team, YALI Regional Leadership Center Southern Africa Tel: +27 11 652 0317 / 0354; E-mail: [email protected]

NO FEES ARE REQUIRED TO REGISTER OR PARTICIPATE IN THE PROGRAM

For more information:

Visit the Official Webpage of the YALI Southern Africa Regional Leadership Program