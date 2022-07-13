Young Filipino student receives US President’s Award for Academic Excellence – Manila Bulletin

Fernando Tarriela Valderrama

Fernando Tarriela Valderrama received the Gold President’s Honor Roll Award in May 2022 for outstanding academic excellence.

Presented by the President’s Education Awards program in the United States, this award is the highest recognition given to graduating elementary, middle and high school students for their outstanding efforts in achieving exacting standards of excellence.

Valderrama, a new ninth-grade student at Harvest Christian Academy in Guam, is part of the school’s National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) which encourages top scholars with strong character and leadership.

His extracurricular activities also include taking band lessons and being part of the Running Club/Cross Country. Outside of school, Valderrama is a gray and white belt in Jiu-Jitsu and goes to CrossFit.

His parents are Tom and Tricia Valderrama. Her maternal grandmother is the first chairperson of the Philippine National Bank, Flor Gozon Tarriela, sister of GMA Network Chairman and CEO Felipe L. Gozon.