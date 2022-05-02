Youth Climate Change Leadership Program

The following terms and conditions (“Terms”) govern the use of the Shaping Greater Shepp website (the “Site”). The Platform is owned and operated by Harvest Digital Planning Pty Ltd on behalf of the Greater Shepparton City Council (“Council”).

Your access to and use of the Site are conditioned upon your acceptance of and compliance with these Terms. These Terms apply to all visitors, users and others who access or use the Site.

By accessing or using the Site, you agree to be bound by these Terms. If you disagree with any part of the terms, you may not access the site.

Use of the site

You must use the Site in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations.

Harvest Digital Planning and its suppliers use reasonable efforts to protect the privacy of the content you provide in accordance with Shaping Greater Shepp’s Privacy Policy. However, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to fully protect your information against misuse by unauthorized third parties. You acknowledge that there are inherent risks associated with Internet connectivity that could result in loss of your privacy, confidential information and property.

You agree and understand that any content you post is subject to the rules of our moderation policy.

Accounts

When you create an account with us, you must provide us with accurate, complete and up-to-date information at all times. Failure to do so constitutes a violation of the Terms, which may result in the immediate termination of your account.

You are responsible for safeguarding the password you use to access the Site and for any activity or action under your password.

You agree not to disclose your password to any third party. You must notify us immediately upon becoming aware of any breach of security or unauthorized use of your account.

Links to other websites

The Site may contain links to third-party websites or services that are not owned or controlled by us.

We have no control over the content, privacy policies or practices of third-party websites or services and assume no responsibility for them. You further acknowledge and agree that we shall not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with any use of or reliance on any such content, goods or services available on or through such websites or services.

We strongly advise you to read the terms and conditions and privacy policies of any third-party websites or services you visit.

Termination of access

We may terminate or suspend access to the Site immediately, without notice or liability, for any reason, including, without limitation, if you breach the Terms.

Provisions of the Terms which by their nature should survive termination shall survive termination, including, without limitation, ownership, disclaimer, indemnity, and limitations of liability.

If you wish to terminate your account, you may unsubscribe by contacting [email protected]

Content you have posted to the Site may remain there even after you cancel your registration. You are not authorized to have the content removed.

You can choose to receive newsletters and other updates from us via email. If you choose this option but change your mind, you can unsubscribe at any time by following the process described in the emails we send you.

Upon termination, your right to use the Site will cease immediately.

Applicable right

These Terms shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of Victoria, Australia, without regard to its conflict of law provisions.

Our failure to enforce any right or provision of these Terms will not be considered a waiver of those rights. If any provision of these Terms is held to be invalid or unenforceable by a court, the remaining provisions of these Terms will survive. These Terms constitute the entire agreement between us relating to the Site.

Indemnity

You agree to indemnify and hold Harvest Digital Planning and Council, their subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, agents, licensors and other partners and employees harmless from any and all losses, liabilities, claims or demands, including reasonable legal fees, made by any third party due to or arising out of your use of the Site in violation of these Terms and/or arising out of a breach of these Terms.

Limitation of Liability

You agree that in no event shall Harvest Digital Planning or Council, their suppliers or licensors, be liable for the Site and its content, or for any claim or demand made by you or any third party arising out of (i) any content that you submit to or transmit through the Site; (ii) interruption of use or loss or corruption of data; or (iii) your use of or inability to use the Site; (iv) unauthorized access to or changes to your data; (v) statements of conduct of any third party on the Site.

Copyright and intellectual property

Shaping Greater Shepp contains the copyrighted material, trademarks, patents, trade secrets and other proprietary information (“Proprietary Intellectual Property”) of Harvest Digital Planning and its suppliers and licensors . Harvest Digital Planning and its suppliers and licensors own and retain all proprietary rights in the Intellectual Property. For the avoidance of doubt, content posted to the Site by you and other users of the Site (“Content”) is not proprietary intellectual property.

Except for proprietary intellectual property that is in the public domain or for which you have received written permission, you may not copy, modify, publish, transmit, distribute, perform, display or otherwise use any such proprietary intellectual property and the provision of such Proprietary Intellectual Property to you through the Site does not transfer to you or any third party any right, title or interest in or to such Proprietary Intellectual Property, including without limit, the intellectual property rights to any content and material included therein.

You may not: distribute, sublicense, translate, reverse engineer, decompile or disassemble the site or the proprietary intellectual property or source code thereof, or attempt to derive source code from it in any other way, except and solely for the to the extent any of the foregoing restrictions are prohibited by applicable law; modify the Site or the Proprietary Intellectual Property or merge all or any part of the Site or the Proprietary Intellectual Property or source code thereof into another program; or remove, modify or alter any proprietary intellectual property from any portion of the Site or the source code thereof.

You agree that any original content you produce, contribute or post to the site may be made available to the public under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Australian License. This license allows others to share your content, where the end user acknowledges your contribution. Full license terms are available at http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/au/legalcode.

We grant you a Creative Commons license to copy and adapt Site Content placed by others, subject to the terms of the license. You can view a copy of the license at http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/au/legalcode.

Consent to moral rights

To the extent permitted by applicable law, you unconditionally and irrevocably consent, and you will obtain all other necessary unconditional and irrevocable written consents from others involved in the production of any Content (text, images and video), to any act or omission that would otherwise infringe any moral rights in any Content you transmit to the Site.

Changes

We reserve the right, at our sole discretion, to modify or replace these Terms at any time. If a revision is material, we will try to provide at least 30 days notice prior to any new terms taking effect. What constitutes a material change will be determined at our sole discretion.

By continuing to access or use the Site after those revisions become effective, you agree to be bound by the new Terms. If you do not agree to the new terms, please stop using the site.

contact us

If you have any questions about these Terms, please contact Harvest Digital Planning at [email protected]